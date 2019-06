St. Louis Blues celebrate Stanley Cup victory

The city of St. Louis celebrated the St. Louis Blues first Stanley Cup win in its 52-year history.

CNN reports that thousands of fans flooded downtown to celebrate, with many wearing the team’s jerseys or other blue clothing, as the parade made its way from Market Street to the Gateway Arch.

The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in the final Stanley Cup Game on Wednesday night, ending the longest wait in NHL history for a first championship. The Blues went from “worst to first”, as they went from being the worst team to Stanley Cup champions.

A fan told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “This is the biggest party St. Louis has ever seen.”

The Blues were accompanied by their two most prominent superfans, Laila Anderson and actor Jon Hamm. According to KMOV, Anderson was in one of the parade floats. She has become an inspiration for them, as many of the players have publicly stated.

Hamm, meanwhile, was in the midst of the celebration taking selfies with fellow fans. He also delivered a victory speech.

“I can’t get over how many people I’m seeing right now. I hope all of you feel the same way that I feel — which is pride, joy, and exuberance for all of this stuff. Because this doesn’t happen that often, as we know. You guys get it. Let’s go Blues! Maybe we’ll do it again next year.”

On Friday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared June 15 as St. Louis Blues Day.