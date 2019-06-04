St. Louis Blues inspired by young girl fighting rare disease

The St. Louis Blues are heading to Game 4 tonight, in the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins, and they seem to be inspired by one young fan, whose courage in fighting a rare, life-threatening disease, could propel the St. Louis’ hockey team to win the series.

USA Today reports that 11-year-old Laila Anderson suffers from Hemophagocytic lymphistiocytosis, or HLH, a disease that results in the body making too many immune cells.

St. Louis defenseman Colton Parayko said recently: “She’s battling her battle and we’re battling ours. We’re just trying to help each other through things. We0re going to continue to help each other out. Lot of cool things have been around our team this year. That’s just one great story. The guys continue to boost her.”

Anderson has said the Blues have been her inspiration in battling her disease, and the Blues have reciprocated the sentiment.

“She’s special for our group. She’s been here for a long time. Ever since I’ve been here, she’s always been here, coming out of the tunnel every time, giving high fives to our whole team. It’s not just me. It’s all these guys in there that have touched her a lot and helped her along her journey. She’s obviously helped us in a lot of ways and we’re trying to give back.”

The Blues will try to even the score tonight in the Stanley Cup final in Game 4 against the Boston Bruins.