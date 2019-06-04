St. Louis Blues inspired by young girl fighting rare disease

The St. Louis Blues are heading to Game 4 tonight, in the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins, and they seem to be inspired by one young fan, whose courage in fighting a rare, life-threatening disease, could propel the St. Louis’ hockey team to win the series.
USA Today reports that 11-year-old Laila Anderson suffers from Hemophagocytic lymphistiocytosis, or HLH, a disease that results in the body making too many immune cells.
St. Louis defenseman Colton Parayko said recently: “She’s battling her battle and we’re battling ours. We’re just trying to help each other through things. We0re going to continue to help each other out. Lot of cool things have been around our team this year. That’s just one great story. The guys continue to boost her.”
Anderson has said the Blues have been her inspiration in battling her disease, and the Blues have reciprocated the sentiment.
“She’s special for our group. She’s been here for a long time. Ever since I’ve been here, she’s always been here, coming out of the tunnel every time, giving high fives to our whole team. It’s not just me. It’s all these guys in there that have touched her a lot and helped her along her journey. She’s obviously helped us in a lot of ways and we’re trying to give back.”
The Blues will try to even the score tonight in the Stanley Cup final in Game 4 against the Boston Bruins.
St. Louis Blues inspirados por joven que lucha contra rara enfermedad
Los St. Louis Blues se dirigen al Juego 4 esta noche, en la Final de la Stanley Cup contra los Boston Bruins, y parecen estar inspirados por un joven fanático, cuyo valor para luchar contra una rara enfermedad que amenaza la vida, podría impulsar a los St. El equipo de hockey de Louis para ganar la serie.
USA Today informa que Laila Anderson, de 11 años, sufre de linfistiocitosis hemofagocítica, o HLH, una enfermedad que provoca que el cuerpo produzca demasiadas células inmunitarias.
El defensa Colton Parayko de St. Louis dijo recientemente: “Ella está luchando su batalla y nosotros estamos luchando la nuestra”. Solo estamos tratando de ayudarnos unos a otros a través de las cosas. Vamos a seguir ayudándonos mutuamente. Muchas cosas interesantes han estado alrededor de nuestro equipo este año. Esa es sólo una gran historia. Los muchachos continúan impulsándola.
Anderson ha dicho que los Blues han sido su inspiración para luchar contra su enfermedad, y los Blues han correspondido al sentimiento.
“Ella es especial para nuestro grupo. Ella ha estado aquí por mucho tiempo. Desde que estoy aquí, ella siempre ha estado aquí, saliendo del túnel cada vez, dándole a todo nuestro equipo a todos. No soy solo yo Son todos estos tipos que la han tocado mucho y la han ayudado en su viaje. Ella obviamente nos ha ayudado de muchas maneras y estamos tratando de retribuir “.
Los Blues intentarán igualar el puntaje esta noche en la final de la Copa Stanley en el Juego 4 contra los Boston Bruins.