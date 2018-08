St. Louis Blues unveil Heritage Jersey for next season

The St. Louis Blues have unveiled a Heritage Jersey for next season, which will be a revisitation of their original uniforms from the 1967-68 season. The Blues also wore it during the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.

The team announced the news on Sunday and shared photos of the new uniform, which will be the first alternate uniform since Adidas took over as the league official outfitter.

The original Blue Note emblem will be featured in the light blue “Heritage” sweater, along with gold and white stripes along the sleeves and waistline.

The “Heritage” classification, CBS Sports informs, means that the uniform isn’t technically an alternate uniform, meaning St. Louis could still also unveil a separate third jersey for this season. These uniforms can only be worn a maximum of six times per season and are eligible to be discarded after just one season.

The “alternate” classification means the uniform must be worn at least a dozen times and three seasons.

Other than the Blues, teams which have announced plans for a third uniform this summer include the Devils, Canucks, Blue Jackets and Ducks.