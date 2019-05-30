St. Louis Blues win first-ever win in Stanley Cup finals with overtime goal

Carl Gunnarsson scored on a delayed penalty in overtime, giving the St. Louis Blues their first-ever win in a Stanley Cup final against the Boston Bruins, which they beat 3.2 on Wednesday night to tie the score at one game apiece.

The Guardian reports that Robert Bortuzzo and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored to help St. Louis win a Cup finals game for the first time in 14 tries in franchise history. It was the first overtime in a Cup final since Game 2 of 2016.

The Bruins had hit first, winning Game 1 on Monday night 4-2, the eight game that they had won consecutively.

“Would have loved to have it in the third, but who cares?” Gunnarson said after his blast. “It’s great, taking this home.”

The St. Louis Blues have captured national and international attention after being a Cinderella story this season. They went from last place to the Stanley Cup finals in dramatic fashion in the NHL league.