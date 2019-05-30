St. Louis Blues win first-ever win in Stanley Cup finals with overtime goal

Carl Gunnarsson scored on a delayed penalty in overtime, giving the St. Louis Blues their first-ever win in a Stanley Cup final against the Boston Bruins, which they beat 3.2 on Wednesday night to tie the score at one game apiece.
The Guardian reports that Robert Bortuzzo and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored to help St. Louis win a Cup finals game for the first time in 14 tries in franchise history. It was the first overtime in a Cup final since Game 2 of 2016.
The Bruins had hit first, winning Game 1 on Monday night 4-2, the eight game that they had won consecutively.
“Would have loved to have it in the third, but who cares?” Gunnarson said after his blast. “It’s great, taking this home.”
The St. Louis Blues have captured national and international attention after being a Cinderella story this season. They went from last place to the Stanley Cup finals in dramatic fashion in the NHL league.
St. Louis Blues ganan primera victoria en final de Copa Stanley con gol en tiempo extra
Carl Gunnarsson anotó una penalización por demora en el tiempo extra, lo que le dio a los St. Louis Blues su primera victoria en una final de la Copa Stanley contra los Boston Bruins, que vencieron a 3.2 el miércoles por la noche para empatar el marcador en un juego cada uno.
The Guardian informa que Robert Bortuzzo y Vladimir Tarasenko también anotaron para ayudar a St. Louis a ganar un partido de la Copa por primera vez en 14 intentos en la historia de la franquicia. Fue el primer tiempo extra en una final de la Copa desde el Juego 2 de 2016.
Los Bruins habían golpeado primero, ganando el Juego 1 el lunes por la noche 4-2, los ocho juegos que habían ganado consecutivamente.
“Me hubiera encantado tenerlo en el tercero, pero ¿a quién le importa?”, Dijo Gunnarson después de su explosión. “Es genial, llevar esto a casa”.
Los St. Louis Blues han capturado la atención nacional e internacional después de ser una historia de Cenicienta esta temporada. Pasaron del último lugar a la final de la Copa Stanley de manera dramática en la liga NHL.