St. Louis Blues win Stanley Cup for first-ever time in franchise history

The St. Louis Blues won its first ever Stanley Cup in a dramatic fashion, after running in last place in the league in January, to being the last team standing, defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Boston.
Fox 2 reports that thousands of fans gathered at a trio of watch parties in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday night, including at the Enterprise Center and Busch Stadium.
Ryan O’Reilly gave the Blues an early lead in the first period, and Alex Pietrangelo made it 2-0 with just 7 seconds left in the period.
The second period had some chances but no goals, and then both teams scored in the third period, the Blues 2 and the Bruins 1, for a total of 4-1.
All of St. Louis backed the Blues during the postseason, and the hockey team even had some star support. Jon Hamm, of “Mad Men” fame, and Jenna Fischer, who used to star in “The Office”, both attended Game 3 in St. Louis.
Individual players also carved their names into hockey history. Jordan Binnington is one of only four goalies who claimed the Cup in their rookie seasons, and interim head coach Craig Berube is one of only six who have won a Stanley Cup with an interim tag.
St. Louis Blues gana la Copa Stanley por primera vez en su historia
Los St. Louis Blues ganaron su primera Copa Stanley de una manera dramática, luego de correr en el último lugar de la liga en enero, hasta ser el último equipo en pie, derrotando a los Boston Bruins 4-1 en Boston.
Fox 2 informa que miles de fanáticos se reunieron en un trío de fiestas de vigilancia en el centro de St. Louis la noche del miércoles, incluso en el Enterprise Center y el Busch Stadium.
Ryan O’Reilly le dio a los Blues una ventaja temprana en el primer período, y Alex Pietrangelo logró el 2-0 con solo 7 segundos por jugarse en el período.
El segundo período tuvo algunas oportunidades pero no goles, y luego ambos equipos anotaron en el tercer período, el Blues 2 y el Bruins 1, para un total de 4-1.
Todo St. Louis respaldó a los Blues durante la postemporada, y el equipo de hockey incluso tuvo algún apoyo estrella. Jon Hamm, de fama por “Mad Men”, y Jenna Fischer, quien solía protagonizar “The Office”, asistieron al Juego 3 en St. Louis.
Los jugadores individuales también grabaron sus nombres en la historia del hockey. Jordan Binnington es uno de los cuatro porteros que se adjudicaron la Copa en sus temporadas de novato, y el entrenador interino Craig Berube es uno de los seis que han ganado una Copa Stanley con una marca interina.