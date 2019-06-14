St. Louis Blues win Stanley Cup for first-ever time in franchise history

The St. Louis Blues won its first ever Stanley Cup in a dramatic fashion, after running in last place in the league in January, to being the last team standing, defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Boston.

Fox 2 reports that thousands of fans gathered at a trio of watch parties in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday night, including at the Enterprise Center and Busch Stadium.

Ryan O’Reilly gave the Blues an early lead in the first period, and Alex Pietrangelo made it 2-0 with just 7 seconds left in the period.

The second period had some chances but no goals, and then both teams scored in the third period, the Blues 2 and the Bruins 1, for a total of 4-1.

All of St. Louis backed the Blues during the postseason, and the hockey team even had some star support. Jon Hamm, of “Mad Men” fame, and Jenna Fischer, who used to star in “The Office”, both attended Game 3 in St. Louis.

Individual players also carved their names into hockey history. Jordan Binnington is one of only four goalies who claimed the Cup in their rookie seasons, and interim head coach Craig Berube is one of only six who have won a Stanley Cup with an interim tag.