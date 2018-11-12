St. Louis captivates Drake with sold-out show at Enterprise Center

Drake’s concert at the Enterprise Center saw the artist fall in love with the St. Louis audience and viceversa.

The St. Louis leg of the Aubrey and The Migos tour was announced mic-October as a last-minute addition to the end of the tour, and St. Louis didn’t disappoint as Drake saw a sold-out show on November 10.

“I remember coming to St. Louis when I used to sing Bobby Valentino’s part on ‘Mrs. Officer’,” Drake told the audience at Enterprise Center on Saturday night, referring to ten years ago when he was an unknown singer/rapper from Toronto endorsed by Lil Wayne. A decade later, Drake is able to sell out an entire venue with less than a month’s notice.

Drake said: “I’m so glad we added this [expletive] show. Having 18,000 of y’all sell this show out in three weeks – and come out here and [expletive] with me like this – makes me love what I do.”

According to the St. Louis American, Drake squeezed in a massive number of hits from his prolific catalog by way of medley and snippets. Amont the more than 30 selections to sing along in the two-hour performance, were hits from the R&B of “Hotline Bling” to traditional rap by way of “All me” and “Blessings” to the Reggaeton of his collaborations with Rihanna, featuring “Work” and “One Dance.”

After a stellar setlist and two segments by rap trio Migos, Drake closed his show with this year’s summer hit “God’s Plan,” and thanked the St. Louis’ audience. “Thank you, St. Louis for [expletive] with me. This is why I’ll be coming back here for as long as I’m dong this – for the rest of my life.”