St. Louis captivates Drake with sold-out show at Enterprise Center

Drake’s concert at the Enterprise Center saw the artist fall in love with the St. Louis audience and viceversa.
The St. Louis leg of the Aubrey and The Migos tour was announced mic-October as a last-minute addition to the end of the tour, and St. Louis didn’t disappoint as Drake saw a sold-out show on November 10.
“I remember coming to St. Louis when I used to sing Bobby Valentino’s part on ‘Mrs. Officer’,” Drake told the audience at Enterprise Center on Saturday night, referring to ten years ago when he was an unknown singer/rapper from Toronto endorsed by Lil Wayne. A decade later, Drake is able to sell out an entire venue with less than a month’s notice.
Drake said: “I’m so glad we added this [expletive] show. Having 18,000 of y’all sell this show out in three weeks – and come out here and [expletive] with me like this – makes me love what I do.”
According to the St. Louis American, Drake squeezed in a massive number of hits from his prolific catalog by way of medley and snippets. Amont the more than 30 selections to sing along in the two-hour performance, were hits from the R&B of “Hotline Bling” to traditional rap by way of “All me” and “Blessings” to the Reggaeton of his collaborations with Rihanna, featuring “Work” and “One Dance.”
After a stellar setlist and two segments by rap trio Migos, Drake closed his show with this year’s summer hit “God’s Plan,” and thanked the St. Louis’ audience. “Thank you, St. Louis for [expletive] with me. This is why I’ll be coming back here for as long as I’m dong this – for the rest of my life.”
St. Louis cautiva a Drake con espectáculo agotado en Enterprise Center
El concierto de Drake en el Enterprise Center vio al artista enamorarse de la audiencia de St. Louis y viceversa.
La fecha de St. Louis de la gira de Aubrey y The Migos se anunció el mes de octubre como una adición de último minuto al final de la gira, y St. Louis no decepcionó cuando Drake vio un espectáculo agotado el sábado 10 de noviembre.
“Recuerdo haber venido a St. Louis cuando solía cantar la parte de Bobby Valentino en ‘Mrs. Oficial ”, dijo Drake a la audiencia en el Enterprise Center el sábado por la noche, refiriéndose a hace diez años cuando era un cantante / rapero desconocido de Toronto respaldado por Lil Wayne. Una década más tarde, Drake puede vender un local completo con menos de un mes de anticipación.
Drake dijo: “Estoy muy contento de que hayamos agregado este espectáculo [improperio]. Tener 18,000 de ustedes vender este show en tres semanas, y venir aquí y [improperio] conmigo de esta manera, me hace amar lo que hago”.
Según The St. Louis American, Drake tocó una cantidad masiva de éxitos de su prolífico catálogo a través de mezclas y fragmentos. Entre las más de 30 selecciones para cantar en las dos horas de actuación, hubo éxitos del R&B como “Hotline Bling”, pasando por el rap tradicional a través de “All me” y “Blessings”, y hasta el Reggaeton de sus colaboraciones con Rihanna: “Work” y “One Dance”.
Después de un setlist estelar y dos segmentos del trío de rap Migos, Drake cerró su show con el éxito de verano de este año, “God’s Plan”, y agradeció a la audiencia de St. Louis. “Gracias, San Luis por [improperio] conmigo. Esta es la razón por la que volveré aquí mientras esté haciendo esto, por el resto de mi vida”.