St. Louis car crash victim rescued after falling from bridge into Mississippi River

A man was rescued after an accident Thursday morning saw him fall into the Mississippi River. The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.
The St. Louis Fire Department Marine Rescue Task Force was called to search for the victim after the man fell 100 feet into the Mississippi River. The man was wearing a hospital gown during the crash, and St. Louis firefighters say the man jumped.
Fox 2 reports that two vehicles were involved in the crash on the bridge. The airbags were deployed in the cars and oil was spilling from the car’s engines onto the wet pavement. First responders arrived at the scene to clear the scene and attempted to determine what happened.
St. Louis Fire Department Marine Rescue Task Force divers were sent into the water to find the man, who was rescued by boat about a mile down the river, just south of the Poplar Street Bridge. The man remained in swift river water for at least 20 minutes, until he was taken to shore by a vessel near the Gateway Arch.
Authorities say the victim has non-life threatening injuries and was conscious when rescued. He is being treated at a local hospital.
Víctima de accidente automovilístico en St. Louis rescatada después de caer desde puente a río Mississippi
Un hombre fue rescatado después de un accidente el jueves por la mañana que lo vio caer al río Mississippi. El incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 8:30 a.m. en el Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.
La Fuerza de Tarea de Rescate Marítimo del Departamento de Bomberos de St. Louis fue llamada para buscar a la víctima después de que el hombre cayera 100 pies hacia el río Mississippi. El hombre llevaba una bata de hospital durante el accidente, y los bomberos de St. Louis dicen que el hombre saltó.
Fox 2 informa que dos vehículos estuvieron involucrados en el choque en el puente. Las bolsas de aire se desplegaron en los automóviles y el aceite se derramaba de los motores sobre el pavimento mojado. Los primeros en responder llegaron a la escena para despejar la escena e intentaron determinar qué sucedió.
Los buzos de la Fuerza de Trabajo de Rescate Marítimo del Departamento de Bomberos de St. Louis fueron enviados al agua para encontrar al hombre, que fue rescatado en un bote a una milla río abajo, justo al sur del puente Poplar Street. El hombre permaneció en el agua del río veloz durante al menos 20 minutos, hasta que fue llevado a un barco cerca del Gateway Arch.
Las autoridades dicen que la víctima tiene lesiones que no amenazan la vida y estaba consciente cuando fue rescatada. Él está siendo tratado en un hospital local.