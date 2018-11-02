St. Louis car crash victim rescued after falling from bridge into Mississippi River

A man was rescued after an accident Thursday morning saw him fall into the Mississippi River. The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The St. Louis Fire Department Marine Rescue Task Force was called to search for the victim after the man fell 100 feet into the Mississippi River. The man was wearing a hospital gown during the crash, and St. Louis firefighters say the man jumped.

Fox 2 reports that two vehicles were involved in the crash on the bridge. The airbags were deployed in the cars and oil was spilling from the car’s engines onto the wet pavement. First responders arrived at the scene to clear the scene and attempted to determine what happened.

St. Louis Fire Department Marine Rescue Task Force divers were sent into the water to find the man, who was rescued by boat about a mile down the river, just south of the Poplar Street Bridge. The man remained in swift river water for at least 20 minutes, until he was taken to shore by a vessel near the Gateway Arch.

Authorities say the victim has non-life threatening injuries and was conscious when rescued. He is being treated at a local hospital.