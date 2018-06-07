St. Louis Cardinals’ legend, “Red” Schoendienst, dies at 95

Baseball Hall of Famer Albert Fred “Red” Schoendienst, who spent 67 years with the St. Louis Cardinals as a player, coach, manager and special assistant, has died at the age of 95.

William O. DeWitt Jr., the Cardinals principal owner and CEO, issued a statement saying, “Red was one of the greatest Cardinals of all time, and a beloved member of the Cardinals organization for over six decades.”

“His influence on this organization cannot be overstated. Red was a great player, a great manager, and a wonderful mentor to countless players, coaches, and members of the front office. He was also a fan favorite who connected with millions of Cardinals fans across multiple generations. He will be sorely missed,” read the rest of the statement.

At 95 years old, Red was the oldest living Hall of Famer. Schondienst died Wednesday evening at his home in Town and Country.

Mr. Schondienst was born on Feb. 2, 1923 in Germantown Illinois, and was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1942. He made his debut in 1945 and played for the team during 11 years, until 1956, and again from 1961-63. He coached for the 1964 world champion Cardinals and managed the team from 1965-76, winning National League pennants in 1967-68 and a World Series in 1967. He returned to the Cardinals as coach from 1977-1995.

Mr. Schondienst was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame as a player by the Veterans Committee in 1989.

His family issued the following statement: “Red Schoendienst has passed away today surrounded by his family. He had a life full of happiness for 95years. He inspired all that knew him to always do their best. Red was a great ball player, but his legacy is that of a great gentleman who had respect for all. He loved his family, friends, teammates, the community and his country. He will be greatly missed.”