St. Louis Cardinals’ legend, “Red” Schoendienst, dies at 95

Baseball Hall of Famer Albert Fred “Red” Schoendienst, who spent 67 years with the St. Louis Cardinals as a player, coach, manager and special assistant, has died at the age of 95.
William O. DeWitt Jr., the Cardinals principal owner and CEO, issued a statement saying, “Red was one of the greatest Cardinals of all time, and a beloved member of the Cardinals organization for over six decades.”
“His influence on this organization cannot be overstated. Red was a great player, a great manager, and a wonderful mentor to countless players, coaches, and members of the front office. He was also a fan favorite who connected with millions of Cardinals fans across multiple generations. He will be sorely missed,” read the rest of the statement.
At 95 years old, Red was the oldest living Hall of Famer. Schondienst died Wednesday evening at his home in Town and Country.
Mr. Schondienst was born on Feb. 2, 1923 in Germantown Illinois, and was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1942. He made his debut in 1945 and played for the team during 11 years, until 1956, and again from 1961-63. He coached for the 1964 world champion Cardinals and managed the team from 1965-76, winning National League pennants in 1967-68 and a World Series in 1967. He returned to the Cardinals as coach from 1977-1995.
Mr. Schondienst was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame as a player by the Veterans Committee in 1989.
His family issued the following statement: “Red Schoendienst has passed away today surrounded by his family. He had a life full of happiness for 95years. He inspired all that knew him to always do their best. Red was a great ball player, but his legacy is that of a great gentleman who had respect for all. He loved his family, friends, teammates, the community and his country. He will be greatly missed.”
Leyenda de los Cardenales de St. Louis, “Red” Schoendienst, muere a los 95
El miembro del Salón de la Fama Albert Fred “Red” Schoendienst, que pasó 67 años con los Cardenales St. Louis como jugador, entrenador, mánager y asistente especial, falleció a la edad de 95 años.
William O. DeWitt Jr., el principal propietario y CEO de los Cardenales, emitió una declaración que decía: “Red fue uno de los mejores Cardenales de todos los tiempos, y un miembro muy querido de la organización de los Cardenales durante más de seis décadas”.
“Su influencia en esta organización no puede ser exagerada. Red fue un gran jugador, un gran administrador y un maravilloso mentor para innumerables jugadores, entrenadores y miembros de la oficina. También fue uno de los favoritos de los fanáticos y conectó con millones de fanáticos de los Cardenales en múltiples generaciones. Será enormemente extrañado”, leía el resto de la declaración.
A los 95 años, Red era el miembro del Salón de la Fama viviente más antiguo. Schondienst murió la noche del miércoles en su casa en Town and Country.
Schondienst nació el 2 de febrero de 1923 en Germantown, Illinois, y fue firmado por los Cardenales de St. Louis en 1942. Hizo su debut en 1945 y jugó para el equipo durante 11 años, hasta 1956, y nuevamente desde 1961 y hasta 1963. Fue entrenador del equipo de los Cardenales campeones del mundo en 1964 y dirigió al equipo desde 1965 hasta 1976, ganando banderines de la Liga Nacional en 1967-68 y una Serie Mundial en 1967. Regresó a los Cardenales como entrenador de 1977-1995.
Schondienst fue elegido miembro del Salón de la Fama del Béisbol por el Comité de Veteranos en 1989.
Su familia emitió la siguiente declaración: “Red Schoendienst falleció hoy rodeado de su familia. Tuvo una vida llena de felicidad por 95 años. Él inspiró a todos los que lo conocían a hacer siempre lo mejor posible. Red fue un gran jugador de béisbol, pero su legado es el de un gran caballero que tenía respeto por todos. Amaba a su familia, amigos, compañeros de equipo, la comunidad y su país. Lo extrañaremos mucho”.