St. Louis Children’s Hospital sends 200 teddy bears to Boston Children’s Hospital

St. Louis and Boston have proved to be two of the most civilized, fun and caring rivalries, and this time the St. Louis Children’s Hospital put the name of the city on the very top.

The Hospital sent 200 Build-A-Bear bears to Boston Children’s Hospital as a thank you for a Stanley Cup tournament well-played.

Fox 2 reports that the hospital decided to do this project before the finals even started, regardless of whether they won. So they teamed up with Build-A-Bear, who donated the bears to the cause.

The bears will go to children at the Boston Children’s Hospital, as well as other locations.

Peggy Gordin, president of the St. Louis Children’s Hospital, said in a statement to CNN: “Along with Boston Children’s Hospital, we are proud to be among the nation’s top children’s hospitals — so regardless of who you root for or where you live, the kids are the real winners.”