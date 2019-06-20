St. Louis Children’s Hospital sends 200 teddy bears to Boston Children’s Hospital

St. Louis and Boston have proved to be two of the most civilized, fun and caring rivalries, and this time the St. Louis Children’s Hospital put the name of the city on the very top.
The Hospital sent 200 Build-A-Bear bears to Boston Children’s Hospital as a thank you for a Stanley Cup tournament well-played.
Fox 2 reports that the hospital decided to do this project before the finals even started, regardless of whether they won. So they teamed up with Build-A-Bear, who donated the bears to the cause.
The bears will go to children at the Boston Children’s Hospital, as well as other locations.
Peggy Gordin, president of the St. Louis Children’s Hospital, said in a statement to CNN: “Along with Boston Children’s Hospital, we are proud to be among the nation’s top children’s hospitals — so regardless of who you root for or where you live, the kids are the real winners.”
Hospital de Niños de St. Louis envía 200 osos de peluche a Hospital de Niños de Boston
St. Louis y Boston han demostrado ser dos de las rivalidades más civilizadas, divertidas y solidarias, y esta vez el Hospital de Niños de St. Louis puso el nombre de la ciudad en lo más alto.
El Hospital envió 200 osos Build-A-Bear al Hospital de Niños de Boston como agradecimiento por un torneo de la Copa Stanley bien jugado.
Fox 2 informa que el hospital decidió realizar este proyecto antes de que comenzaran las finales, independientemente de si ganaron. Así que se asociaron con Build-A-Bear, quien donó los osos a la causa.
Los osos irán a los niños del Hospital de Niños de Boston, así como a otros lugares.
Peggy Gordin, presidenta del St. Louis Children’s Hospital, dijo en un comunicado a CNN: “Junto con el Boston Children’s Hospital, nos enorgullecemos de estar entre los mejores hospitales para niños de la nación, por lo que, independientemente de a quién apoyes o dónde vivas, los niños son los verdaderos ganadores “.