St. Louis Circuit Attorney barred from handling invasion of privacy case against Greitens

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has been barred by judge Rex Burlison from further handling the invasion of privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, after an agreement was signed by lawyers in the defense and the prosecution.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker will serve as the special prosecutor handling the invasion of privacy charge, as it was announced by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office on Monday.

The charges against Greitens were dismissed by the prosecution on the third day of jury selection after Burlison allowed for the defense to call Gardner as a witness on the trial. Gardner preferred the dismissal rather than subject herself to testifying under oath about defense claims of misconduct why the prosecution’s former lead investigator, William Don Tisaby.

Gardner’s office said in a statement that Baker, a Democrat, “is respected by both the public and the legal community” and would “conduct an independent review of the facts, evidence and law and make an independent decision about whether to refile charges of felony invasion of privacy.”

Both the defense and the prosecution expect Baker to make her decision in less than a month.

Greitens still faces another trial on the charge that he used a nonprofit’s donor list to raise campaign funds for his gubernatorial bid. Defense attorneys seek to disqualify Gardner from prosecuting that offense, as well, as they have filed a motion to do so.

A hearing on disqualifying Gardner from the tampering case is scheduled for May 29.