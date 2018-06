St. Louis Circuit Attorney will not prosecute marijuana possession cases under 100 grams

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said in an email sent to her staff on Tuesday afternoon that her office would no longer prosecute cases for marijuana possession under 100 grams, given the condition that there were no “aggravating circumstances.”

“Today, after reviewing our data relating to drug possession cases, I have determined that these cases are hampering our ability to administer justice for the people of the city of St. Louis,” the email reads.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Gardner’s chief warrant officer and team leaders would review each case of marijuana possession under 100 grams, and if no “aggravating circumstances” are found, the case will be dismissed.

“Effective immediately we will no longer issue possession of marijuana cases under 100 grams as the lead charge!” Gardner concluded in her email.

Jeff Roorda, business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association criticized the decision saying that 100 grams of marijuana is an amount typically possessed by dealers, not casual users.

“[Gardner] has a duty to prosecute felonies, and she’s choosing not to fulfill that duty,” Roorda said.