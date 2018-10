St. Louis City fails to track almost 1 in 5 registered sex offenders, audit finds

A report released Monday from state Auditor Nicole Galloway showed that St. Louis has a sex offender registry compliance rate among the worst in Missouri.

The audit showed that 19.3 percent of St. Louis sex offenders were unaccounted for as of May 23, the fourth highest rate compared with other counties in the state, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The city did not have up to date information on 244 sex offenders who have failed to register, including 197 people convicted of the most serious class of sex crimes, including rape, sodomy and child molestation, the report concluded.

Galloway said local law enforcement agencies are to blame, including the St. Louis Police Department, as they are responsible for overseeing sex offender registry enforcement in the city.

In response to Galloway, St. Louis police said the department0s Sex Offender Unit had been understaffed over the last nine months, which includes with the period of time examined by the auditor.

Sex offenders must register their information, including their address, with a local law enforcement agency periodically. The information is available for a public search on the Missouri Highway Patrol database.

Galloway said that if sex offenders fail to register, law enforcement officers need to follow up by calling or sending an officer to their residence, but that follow ups aren’t happening enough. If police can’t locate the offender, the agency can submit evidence to prosecutors to apply for criminal charges and get an arrest warrant.

Galloway, a Democrat, who is running for re-election as state auditor this November, said at a press conference on Monday: “If law enforcement cannot locate these individuals, how in the heck are families supposed to do the same?”