St. Louis City offering free firewood starting Wednesday

Winter weather has arrived to the Lou and the city of St. Louis has begun offering free firewood at three locations starting Wednesday. It will be available until the first week of March 2019.

Fox 2 reports that the wood will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The city of St. Louis says that the wood is typically dropped off after 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. The only restrictions are to commercial vehicles and trailers as they are prohibited due to park restrictions.

The city of St. Louis says that the wood comes from the removal of dead or structurally damaged trees from City streets and parks.

The firewood pickup locations are the following:

-Forest Park – Lower Muny Opera parking Lot

-Carondelet Park – Compost and Recycling location off Holly Hills Drive

-O’Fallon park – North of Picnic Site #4

The Forestry Division is available to answer any questions at 314-613-7200.