St. Louis City offering free firewood starting Wednesday

Winter weather has arrived to the Lou and the city of St. Louis has begun offering free firewood at three locations starting Wednesday. It will be available until the first week of March 2019.
Fox 2 reports that the wood will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The city of St. Louis says that the wood is typically dropped off after 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. The only restrictions are to commercial vehicles and trailers as they are prohibited due to park restrictions.
The city of St. Louis says that the wood comes from the removal of dead or structurally damaged trees from City streets and parks.
The firewood pickup locations are the following:
-Forest Park – Lower Muny Opera parking Lot
-Carondelet Park – Compost and Recycling location off Holly Hills Drive
-O’Fallon park – North of Picnic Site #4
The Forestry Division is available to answer any questions at 314-613-7200.
Ciudad de St. Louis ofrece leña gratis a partir del miércoles
El clima invernal llegó al Lou y la ciudad de St. Louis comenzará a ofrecer leña gratis en tres lugares a partir del miércoles. Estará disponible hasta la primera semana de marzo de 2019.
Fox 2 informa que la madera se ofrecerá por orden de llegada. La ciudad de St. Louis dice que la madera generalmente se entrega después de las 3 p.m. los martes. Las únicas restricciones son para vehículos comerciales y remolques, ya que están prohibidos debido a las restricciones de parques.
La ciudad de St. Louis dice que la madera proviene de la remoción de árboles muertos o estructuralmente dañados de las calles y parques de la ciudad.
Los lugares de entrega de leña son los siguientes:
-Forest Park – Estacionamiento de la Ópera Muny
-Carondelet Park: ubicación de comporta y reciclaje en Holly Hills Drive
-O’Fallon park – Al norte del sitio de picnic # 4
La División Forestal está disponible para responder cualquier pregunta al 314-613-7200.