St. Louis city offers residents free help with tax preparation on Tuesday

The city of St. Louis is offering free help for residents to prepare their taxes.
KMOV reports that residents can visit Harrison Education Center on Tuesday, February 19 to get help with their taxes. The center is located across from Vashon High School on Cass Avenue, and the hours will be from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The people who can apply for help at the center include those with a low to moderate income, senior citizens, and those with a disability.
Tuesday marks the last opportunity the city is offering this tax season to receive help for free.
Ciudad de St. Louis ofrece a residentes ayuda gratuita con preparación de impuestos el martes
La ciudad de St. Louis ofrece ayuda gratuita para que los residentes preparen sus impuestos.
KMOV informa que los residentes pueden visitar Harrison Education Center el martes 19 de febrero para obtener ayuda con sus impuestos. El centro está ubicado frente a Vashon High School en Cass Avenue, y el horario será de 4 p.m. a las 8:30 p.m.
Las personas que pueden solicitar ayuda en el centro son las que tienen ingresos de bajos a moderados, las personas de la tercera edad y las personas con discapacidades.
El martes es la última oportunidad que la ciudad ofrece esta temporada de impuestos para recibir ayuda de forma gratuita.