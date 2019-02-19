St. Louis city offers residents free help with tax preparation on Tuesday

The city of St. Louis is offering free help for residents to prepare their taxes.

KMOV reports that residents can visit Harrison Education Center on Tuesday, February 19 to get help with their taxes. The center is located across from Vashon High School on Cass Avenue, and the hours will be from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The people who can apply for help at the center include those with a low to moderate income, senior citizens, and those with a disability.

Tuesday marks the last opportunity the city is offering this tax season to receive help for free.