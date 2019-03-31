St. Louis city reaches 32 homicides so far this year

A man who was shot in the chest on Sunday became the city’s 32nd homicide victim of the year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis has had nearly 25 percent fewer homicides this year compared to the same period in 2018.

According to police, the man was shot at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Robert and Alabama avenues in St. Louis. The incident took place near Interstate 55 in the Carondelet neighborhood.

The victim was dropped off at a hospital, where he underwent surgery and later died. Investigators have still to find out the name of the man.

Authorities still don’t know who dropped off the man at the hospital. Homicide investigators continue are handling the case. Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a reward.

The St. Louis Police Department released the latest homicide tally on Monday morning. There have been 32 homicides in St. Louis city this year so far, compared to 41 homicides in the same period last year.