St. Louis city reaches 32 homicides so far this year

A man who was shot in the chest on Sunday became the city’s 32nd homicide victim of the year.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis has had nearly 25 percent fewer homicides this year compared to the same period in 2018.
According to police, the man was shot at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Robert and Alabama avenues in St. Louis. The incident took place near Interstate 55 in the Carondelet neighborhood.
The victim was dropped off at a hospital, where he underwent surgery and later died. Investigators have still to find out the name of the man.
Authorities still don’t know who dropped off the man at the hospital. Homicide investigators continue are handling the case. Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a reward.
The St. Louis Police Department released the latest homicide tally on Monday morning. There have been 32 homicides in St. Louis city this year so far, compared to 41 homicides in the same period last year.
Ciudad de St. Louis alcanza 32 homicidios en lo que va del año
Un hombre que recibió un disparo en el pecho el domingo se convirtió en la 32da víctima de homicidio del año.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que St. Louis ha tenido casi un 25 por ciento menos de homicidios este año en comparación con el mismo período en 2018.
Según la policía, el hombre recibió un disparo alrededor de las 9:15 p.m. el domingo cerca de la intersección de las avenidas Robert y Alabama en St. Louis. El incidente tuvo lugar cerca de la carretera interestatal 55 en el barrio de Carondelet.
La víctima fue dejada en un hospital, donde fue operada y luego murió. Los investigadores aún tienen que averiguar el nombre del hombre.
Las autoridades aún no saben quién dejó al hombre en el hospital. Los investigadores de homicidios siguen manejando el caso. La policía le está pidiendo a alguien con información que se comunique con CrimeStoppers en línea o al 1-866-371-8477. Los que llamen pueden permanecer en el anonimato y podrían ser elegibles para una recompensa.
El Departamento de Policía de St. Louis publicó el último conteo de homicidios el lunes por la mañana. Se han registrado 32 homicidios en la ciudad de St. Louis este año hasta ahora, en comparación con 41 homicidios en el mismo período del año pasado.