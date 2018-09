St. Louis City waives residency requirements for up to 50 new police recruits

The City of St. Louis will waive the residency requirement for up to 50 new police recruits starting later this year in order to supplement the normal hiring process, KMOV reports.

The Civil Service Commission will issue waivers to new recruits living outside city limits, beginning December 1

Mayor Lyda Krewson asked the Commission to approve the change, and the Commission complied. Krewson said the move is essential to reducing violent crime.

St. Louis Metro Police Chief John Hayden said he was thankful for Krewson’s request and the approval by the commission.

“As I have attended numerous community meetings across the city this year, I have listened to citizens’ legitimate concerns about their personal safety,” Hayden said in a statement. “My biggest challenge in addressing their concerns has been my 150-officer deficit. Today’s decision is a step toward replenishing our ranks so that we can provide greater safety and service to our citizens.”

The current mandate requires St. Louis City officers to live within the city’s limits for the first seven years of their employment.

Krewson said that on any given day, the city is lacking 130 to 150 officers.