St. Louis company offers free rides home on New Year’s Eve

Major Brands, the St. Louis-based alcohol distributor, is offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve, so people don’t drink and drive.

It has become a landmark of the company, as it has made a habit of offering free rides home on major drinking holidays.

The company has partnered again with Jim Beam and Lyft as its ride share provider to offer 2,000 free rides home for the inebriated on New Year’s Eve.

The Riverfront Times reports that as part of their social responsibility program, Major Brands has “provided more than 80,000 Missourians a safe ride home” with this program in the past.

Here are the details on how to get a free ride straight from Major Brands:

“To get your free ride home, beginning on Saturday, December 29, Major Brands will post a ride code on its Facebook and Instagram channels. The code will be redeemable for up to a $25 ride credit that can be used between 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2018) and 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day (January 1, 2019). The code will only be redeemable through the Lyft app. A link to download the app can be found at lyft.com. Quantities are limited to the first 2,000 riders.”