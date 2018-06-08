St. Louis considered for pro-football team

St. Louis is being considered by both the Alliance of American Football and the XFL to host a pro-football team, as early as 2019.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kitty Ratcliffe, president of the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission, says the group has talked to representatives of the AAF and the XFL, as well as an unnamed third group, all of which are trying to form football leagues. And those groups have inquired about playing their games in the Dome at America’s Center, former home of the Rams, which have since moved to L.A.
Ratcliffe said, “It’s interesting to see what’s happening across the country. There’s clearly going to be some competition for the NFL. They’re all in tentative, formative stages, but three different groups have contacted us to explore availability and interest.”
The Alliance of American Football plans to being playing in February 2019 –right after the Super Bowl– and have inquired about dates next year, but Ratcliffe says booking dates in the dome with so little anticipation has been problematic.
“I know we’ve met with them several times and we gave them availability,” she said in an interview. “The availability that we had for them in ’19, I don’t think it was optimum for them.”
The league will consist of eight teams playing a 10-game schedule, and four teams advancing to the playoffs, and culminating in the championship game at the end of April. Games will be televised by CBS and CBS Sports Network.
The Alliance announced that it already has determined seven of the eight cities that will host teams: Atlanta, Birmingham, Memphis, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego and Salt Lake City. The eighth remains to be announced.
The second group, the XFL, plans to start playing early in 2020. Ownership groups would not be needed in the AAF or the XFL. All teams will be owned and operated by the league.
The new XFL Commissioner, Oliver Luck, said earlier in the week that roughly 30 cities are under consideration to host the teams in the league. Like the Alliance, the XFL plans an eight-team league, featuring a 10-game regular season, and then four teams advancing to the playoffs.
A third group also expressed interest in the city, through it would require ownership. “It’s a group of former NFL players that are trying to build ownership groups in various markets, including in St. Louis,” Ratcliffe said.
This would mean that return of professional football would come back to St. Louis as early as four years later after the Rams owner, Stan Kroenke, opted for self-funding a multi-billion dollar complex in Los Angeles, despite St. Louis officials putting together a large package of public money aimed at keeping the Rams in town.
St. Louis considerada para equipo de fútbol americano profesional
St. Louis está siendo considerada por la Alianza de Fútbol Americano y la XFL como sede de un equipo de fútbol profesional, tan pronto como 2019.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que Kitty Ratcliffe, presidenta de la Comisión de Convenciones y Visitantes de St. Louis, dice que el grupo ha hablado con representantes de la AAF y la XFL, así como con un tercer grupo que no nombró, todos los cuales intentan formar ligas de fútbol americano. Y esos grupos han mostrado interés en jugar sus juegos en el Dome at America’s Center, antiguo hogar de los Rams, que desde entonces se han mudado a L.A.
Ratcliffe dijo: “Es interesante ver lo que está sucediendo en todo el país. Claramente va a haber competencia para la NFL. Todos están en etapas tentativas y formativas, pero tres grupos diferentes se han puesto en contacto con nosotros para explorar la disponibilidad y el interés”.
La Alianza de Fútbol Americano planea empezar a jugar en febrero de 2019 -después del Super Bowl- y ha preguntado sobre disponibilidad el próximo año, pero Ratcliffe dice que reservar las fechas en el Dome con tan poca anticipación ha sido problemático.
“Sé que nos hemos reunido con ellos varias veces y les hemos dado disponibilidad”, dijo en una entrevista. “La disponibilidad que teníamos para ellos en 2019, no creo que fuera óptima para ellos”.
La liga constará de ocho equipos que jugarán un calendario de 10 juegos, y cuatro equipos avanzarán a los playoffs, culminando en el juego de campeonato a fines de abril. Los juegos serán televisados por CBS y CBS Sports Network.
La Alianza anunció que ya ha determinado siete de las ocho ciudades que albergarán equipos: Atlanta, Birmingham, Memphis, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego y Salt Lake City. La octava ciudad aún falta por anunciarse.
El segundo grupo, la XFL, planea comenzar a jugar a principios de 2020. No se necesitarían grupos de propiedad en la AAF o la XFL. Todos los equipos pertenecerán y serán operados por la liga.
El nuevo comisionado de la XFL, Oliver Luck, dijo a principios de la semana que aproximadamente 30 ciudades están bajo consideración para albergar a los equipos en la liga. Al igual que la Alianza, la XFL planea una liga de ocho equipos, con una temporada regular de 10 juegos, y luego cuatro equipos avanzando a los playoffs.
Un tercer grupo también expresó interés en la ciudad, pero esta liga sí requeriría grupos de propiedad. “Es un grupo de ex jugadores de la NFL que intenta crear grupos de propiedad en varios mercados, incluido St. Louis”, dijo Ratcliffe.
Esto significaría que el regreso del fútbol americano profesional volvería a St. Louis apenas cuatro años después, luego de que el propietario de los Rams, Stan Kroenke, optara por autofinanciarse un complejo multimillonario en Los Ángeles, a pesar de que oficiales de St. Louis habían armado un gran paquete de dinero público destinado a mantener a los Rams en la ciudad.