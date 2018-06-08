St. Louis considered for pro-football team

St. Louis is being considered by both the Alliance of American Football and the XFL to host a pro-football team, as early as 2019.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kitty Ratcliffe, president of the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission, says the group has talked to representatives of the AAF and the XFL, as well as an unnamed third group, all of which are trying to form football leagues. And those groups have inquired about playing their games in the Dome at America’s Center, former home of the Rams, which have since moved to L.A.

Ratcliffe said, “It’s interesting to see what’s happening across the country. There’s clearly going to be some competition for the NFL. They’re all in tentative, formative stages, but three different groups have contacted us to explore availability and interest.”

The Alliance of American Football plans to being playing in February 2019 –right after the Super Bowl– and have inquired about dates next year, but Ratcliffe says booking dates in the dome with so little anticipation has been problematic.

“I know we’ve met with them several times and we gave them availability,” she said in an interview. “The availability that we had for them in ’19, I don’t think it was optimum for them.”

The league will consist of eight teams playing a 10-game schedule, and four teams advancing to the playoffs, and culminating in the championship game at the end of April. Games will be televised by CBS and CBS Sports Network.

The Alliance announced that it already has determined seven of the eight cities that will host teams: Atlanta, Birmingham, Memphis, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego and Salt Lake City. The eighth remains to be announced.

The second group, the XFL, plans to start playing early in 2020. Ownership groups would not be needed in the AAF or the XFL. All teams will be owned and operated by the league.

The new XFL Commissioner, Oliver Luck, said earlier in the week that roughly 30 cities are under consideration to host the teams in the league. Like the Alliance, the XFL plans an eight-team league, featuring a 10-game regular season, and then four teams advancing to the playoffs.

A third group also expressed interest in the city, through it would require ownership. “It’s a group of former NFL players that are trying to build ownership groups in various markets, including in St. Louis,” Ratcliffe said.

This would mean that return of professional football would come back to St. Louis as early as four years later after the Rams owner, Stan Kroenke, opted for self-funding a multi-billion dollar complex in Los Angeles, despite St. Louis officials putting together a large package of public money aimed at keeping the Rams in town.