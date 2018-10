St. Louis cop faces assault charges for giving prisoners “rough ride” in transport van

A St. Louis police officer was charged with assault Thursday for allegedly punishing two prisoners she was transporting in August for making rude comments, as reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

47-year-old officer Lori Wozniak is facing two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault in St. Louis Circuit Court.

The prisoners, two men, ages 21 and 19, were arrested at around 8 p.m. on August 2nd, when officers responded to a call on Kingshighway Baptist Church at 5401 South Kingshighway.

Wozniak was assigned to transport them in a van to the South Patrol Division, at 3157 Sublette Avenue.

Charging documents say the two arrestees “said rude things to each other” about Wozniak, and she told her sergeant about it, saying “she was going to stop hard at every stop sign between the scene and the station,” charges say.

Wozniak “jammed on the brakes of the cruiser causing both victims to slide forward on the metal benches of the cruiser,” giving a prisoner a cut above his eye.

Police took the prisoners to a hospital to be evaluated.

A sergeant filed a misconduct report that night, saying Wozniak had operated the transport vehicle “in a careless manner, resulting in physical injury to a prisoner.” Wozniak was transferred the next day to administrative duty in the Communications Division.

A summons has been issued for Wozniak to appear in court on November 7.