St. Louis cops plead not guilty to beating an undercover colleague

Four St. Louis police officers pleaded not guilty on Thursday to federal charges linked to beating an undercover colleague during the 2017 September protests.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers Dustin Boone, Randy Hays and Christopher Myers were accused in an indictment last week of kicking veteran officer Luther Hall and hitting him with a “riot” baton while Hall was undercover with protesters on Sept. 17, 2017. A fourth officer, Bailey Colletta was accused of lying to a federal grand jury investigating the incident.

Detective Hall has not returned to duty due to his injuries.

The indictment claims the three officers believed Hall was a protester and assaulted him “while he was compliant and not posing a physical threat to anyone.” The four officers, previous to the protest, had exchanged electronic messages expressing “disdain” for protesters and “excitement about using unjustified force against them and going undetected while doing so.”

The Sept. 17, 2017 protest followed the acquittal of former police Officer Jason Stockley on a murder charge for the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith.