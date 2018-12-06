St. Louis cops plead not guilty to beating an undercover colleague

Four St. Louis police officers pleaded not guilty on Thursday to federal charges linked to beating an undercover colleague during the 2017 September protests.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers Dustin Boone, Randy Hays and Christopher Myers were accused in an indictment last week of kicking veteran officer Luther Hall and hitting him with a “riot” baton while Hall was undercover with protesters on Sept. 17, 2017. A fourth officer, Bailey Colletta was accused of lying to a federal grand jury investigating the incident.
Detective Hall has not returned to duty due to his injuries.
The indictment claims the three officers believed Hall was a protester and assaulted him “while he was compliant and not posing a physical threat to anyone.” The four officers, previous to the protest, had exchanged electronic messages expressing “disdain” for protesters and “excitement about using unjustified force against them and going undetected while doing so.”
The Sept. 17, 2017 protest followed the acquittal of former police Officer Jason Stockley on a murder charge for the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith.
Policías de St. Louis se declaran inocentes de golpear a colega encubierto
Cuatro agentes de la policía de St. Louis se declararon inocentes el jueves de cargos federales relacionados con golpear a un colega secreto durante las protestas de septiembre de 2017.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que los agentes Dustin Boone, Randy Hays y Christopher Myers fueron acusados la semana pasada de patear al veterano oficial Luther Hall y golpearlo con un bastón de “disturbios” mientras Hall estaba encubierto con manifestantes el 17 de septiembre de 2017. Una cuarta oficial, Bailey Colletta fue acusada de mentir a un gran jurado federal que investigaba el incidente.
El detective Hall no ha vuelto al servicio debido a sus heridas.
La acusación alega que los tres oficiales creían que Hall era un manifestante y lo agredieron “mientras cumplía con órdenes y no representaba una amenaza física para nadie”. Los cuatro oficiales, antes de la protesta, habían intercambiado mensajes electrónicos que expresaban “desdén” por los manifestantes y ” entusiasmo por utilizar una fuerza injustificada contra ellos y pasar desapercibido mientras lo hacían”.
La protesta del 17 de septiembre de 2017 siguió a la absolución del ex oficial de policía Jason Stockley por un cargo de asesinato por el asesinato mortal de Anthony Lamar Smith.