St. Louis County businessman pleads guilty in Stenger investigation

John Rallo, a contractor and businessman who made deals with former County Executive Steve Stenger, pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.

Rallo faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count. His sentencing is scheduled for October 15.

Rallo pleaded guilty to three counts of bribery, the same charges made against Stenger, for which he pleaded guilty in early May.

Prosecutors say that a third person participating in the scheme, Sheila Sweeney, pleaded guilty to covering up the scheme.

KMOV reports that during the in-depth investigation, federal prosecutors specifically focused on Stenger’s dealings with Rallo. According to the original indictment, Rallo had a background in the insurance business and for a period of time owned and operated several St. Louis area bars and nightclubs. He also started a company called Cardinal Insurance.

According to prosecutors, Rallo made his first donation to Stenger’s campaign on the night they met and made several more contributions in the following months and years.

Prosecutors say the donations were made “with the understanding form Stenger that in exchange he would help Rallo and Cardinal Insurance get insurance contracts with St. Louis County and, ultimately, help Rallo get a consulting contract with the St. Louis County Port Authority.”