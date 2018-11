St. Louis County doctor sentenced for obstructing FBI investigation

A St. Louis County doctor was sentenced to two years’ probation on Friday for obstructing an FBI investigation. 58-year-old Vidal Sheen had previously read guilty to billing the Medicare program and private insurers for “face to face” office visits performed on dates when he was actually traveling outside of Missouri or the United States.

Fox 2 reports that the court imposed a fine of $45,000 and restitution in favor of Medicare and several private insurance companies in the total amount of $142,053, which he has paid in full.

According to his plea agreement, Dr. Sheen created medical records using a template that falsely stated patients’ symptoms, histories, and sometimes recorded vital signs that did not change between patients’ visits. While traveling, he created office notes with false entries reflecting he had seen patients in his office, using his electronic signature.

Dr. Sheen pled guilty to obstructing an investigation on July 13, 2018.