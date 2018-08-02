St. Louis County executive candidates weigh in on city-county merger discussion

St. Louis County executive candidates Mark Mantovani and Steve Stenger were asked in Kirkwood: “What is your opinion on a merger between the city and the county? Give us your pros and cons as you see fit?” The candidates had been asked the same question in Chesterfield.
Mantovani, who is challenge Stenger for the position, said: “I’m opposed to a city county merger. I don’t think that’s really the right way to think about this. At the same time, we have to recognize that we are competing against other regions across the county for economic opportunities.”
For Mantovani, the solution is to include the city into a plan to capitalize on economic opportunities for the region. However, he does not favor a full merger.
“Personally, I’m in favor of the city of St. Louis becoming another municipality in St. Louis County. That doesn’t require the assumption of any debt it just allows the city of STL have representation on the County Council,” said Mantovani.
Incumbent Steve Stenger said he wished to firs see the results of the Better Together feasibility study on the merger, before voicing his opinion.
“That study is looking to determine a way forward. Right now, we’re spending about $700 million to $1 billion more than we need to as a region on duplicative services and layers of government. And I think what we’re going to see coming out of that study is a menu of options,” said Stenger.
KSDK reports that for Stenger, the “menu of options” include different levels of cooperation between county and city.
“What do we want this collaboration to look like? But I think we have to have that data first to really get an idea of what the impacts are and maybe the collateral consequences of working even closer together might be,” Stenger said.
What both candidates agreed on is that a final decision would have to be approved directly by the voters in a referendum.
Candidatos a ejecutivos de condado de St. Louis opinan sobre fusión ciudad-condado
Se preguntó a los candidatos ejecutivos del Condado de St. Louis, Mark Mantovani y Steve Stenger, en Kirkwood: “¿Cuál es su opinión sobre una fusión entre la ciudad y el condado? Danos tus pros y contras como mejor te parezca?”. A los candidatos se les había hecho la misma pregunta en Chesterfield.
Mantovani, quien desafía a Stenger para el puesto, dijo: “Me opongo a una fusión del condado y la ciudad. No creo que esa sea realmente la manera correcta de pensar esto. Al mismo tiempo, debemos reconocer que estamos compitiendo contra otras regiones del condado en busca de oportunidades económicas”.
Para Mantovani, la solución es incluir a la ciudad en un plan para capitalizar las oportunidades económicas para la región. Sin embargo, él no está a favor de una fusión completa.
“Personalmente, estoy a favor de que la ciudad de St. Louis se convierta en otro municipio del condado de St. Louis. Eso no requiere la asunción de ninguna deuda, solo permite que la ciudad de St. Louis tenga representación en el Consejo del Condado”, dijo Mantovani.
El titular Steve Stenger dijo que deseaba primero ver los resultados del estudio de viabilidad Better Together sobre la fusión, antes de expresar su opinión.
“Ese estudio busca determinar el camino a seguir. En este momento, estamos gastando alrededor de $700 millones a $1,000 millones más de lo que necesitamos como región en servicios duplicados y niveles de gobierno. Y creo que lo que vamos a ver surgir de ese estudio es un menú de opciones”, dijo Stenger.
KSDK informa que para Stenger, el “menú de opciones” incluye diferentes niveles de cooperación entre el condado y la ciudad.
“¿Cómo queremos que se vea esta colaboración? Creo que primero tenemos que tener esa información para realmente tener una idea de cuáles son los impactos y quizás las consecuencias colaterales de trabajar aún más cerca juntos”, dijo Stenger.
Lo que ambos candidatos acordaron es que una decisión final tendría que ser aprobada directamente por los votantes en un referéndum.