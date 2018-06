St. Louis County Executive signs policy known as “ban the box”

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger signed an executive order on Monday putting the policy known as “ban the box” into immediate effect.

The new policy will prevent county officials from having access to criminal records during the first step of a job application process, in a measure that Stenger described as a “second chance.”

“It’s all about a second shot, a second chance and giving people a fair chance,” Stenger said. “When you start talking about recidivism and you talk about how important jobs are to those who have had issues in our criminal justice system to stay out of our criminal justice system.”

Stenger’s office cited a study by the George Warren Brown School of Social Work at Washington University, which found that 72 percent of people released from prison who don’t find full-time work return to jail after two years.

The signing of the policy will see St. Louis County join the city of St. Louis and the State of Missouri in reducing the emphasis of prior convictions and arrest records when applying for a job.

Stenger said that the council had been considering such a policy for about six months. “I just wanted to move it forward and we were able to move it forward through an executive order.”

Private employers will not be subject to the change but Stenger said he would like to see more employers enforcing the policy.

Jobs within criminal justice services will remain exempt from the policy.