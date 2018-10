St. Louis County Health Department offers free lead testing for children

The St. Louis County Health Department is encouraging everyone to be tested for lead and learn more about what to do to protect your family.

On Thursday, October 25, the Health Department is offering free lead screening for children six months to six-years-old, until 3:00 p.m. at the North Central Community Health Center on Jennings Station Road in Pine Lawn.

Lead cleanup kits will be available at the screenings and each family is allowed to being up to three toys to be tested for lead.

Lead is found in a lot of older homes, and toys and other products from outside the United States have also been found to contain lead, as Fox 2 reports.

According to doctores, 310,000 kids between the ages of one and five are found to have unsafe levels of lead in their blood each year in the United States, and the only way to know for sure if a child has been exposed to lead is to get them tested.