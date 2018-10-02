St. Louis County Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing friend with concrete block

A man from north St. Louis County was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for killing his drinking buddy with a concrete block in 2012.

70-year-old Arthur L. Cooper and Harvey Raspberry, 58 at the time, were drinking in the garage of the home they shared in the 2100 block of Roundtree Drive on Oct. 13, 2012. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the men began arguing and the fight moved outside. Witnesses called police and authorities arrived and found Raspberry on the ground in the side yard of hime home. Cooper was staggering away when police arrived.

Raspberry died at the scene. According to authorities, Cooper used a landscaping block to beat his friend to death. No motive for the fight was given.

Cooper was originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.