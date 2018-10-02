St. Louis County Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing friend with concrete block

A man from north St. Louis County was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for killing his drinking buddy with a concrete block in 2012.
70-year-old Arthur L. Cooper and Harvey Raspberry, 58 at the time, were drinking in the garage of the home they shared in the 2100 block of Roundtree Drive on Oct. 13, 2012. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the men began arguing and the fight moved outside. Witnesses called police and authorities arrived and found Raspberry on the ground in the side yard of hime home. Cooper was staggering away when police arrived.
Raspberry died at the scene. According to authorities, Cooper used a landscaping block to beat his friend to death. No motive for the fight was given.
Cooper was originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Hombre de condado de St. Louis condenado a 15 años de prisión por matar a amigo con bloque de hormigón
Un hombre del norte del condado de St. Louis fue condenado el lunes a 15 años de prisión por matar a su compañero de bebida con un bloque de concreto en 2012.
Arthur L. Cooper, de 70 años de edad, y Harvey Raspberry, entonces de 58 años, estaban bebiendo en el garaje de la casa que compartían en la cuadra 2100 de Roundtree Drive el 13 de octubre de 2012. El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que los hombres comenzaron a discutir y la pelea se movió hacia afuera. Los testigos llamaron a la policía y las autoridades llegaron y encontraron a Raspberry en el suelo, en el patio lateral de su casa. Cooper se tambaleaba cuando llegó la policía.
Raspberry murió en la escena. Según las autoridades, Cooper utilizó un bloque de hormigón para matar a su amigo. No se dio ningún motivo para la pelea.
Cooper fue originalmente acusado de asesinato en primer grado, pero se declaró culpable en agosto de asesinato en segundo grado y acción criminal armada.