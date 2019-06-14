St. Louis County officer shoots man who pulled gun in Maryland Heights

A St. Louis County police officer shot a man on Thursday who police said pointed a gun at the officer.

The officer shot the 31-year-old man only once. The incident took place at around 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Congressional Drive, according to St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The officer, also 31, was not injured.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers had been looking for the man since about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday after the man fired at the mother of his children in front of at least one child and fled, said Granda. The local newspaper reports that the man made “numerous threats,” toward the woman, himself and others including law enforcement after the incident at a residency located in the 10700 block of Glen Garry Road in Glasgow Village.

Officers tracked the man to his work and tried to arrest him. The man ran about 50 to 75 yards grabbing at his waistband, Granda said. He turned toward the officer showing a gun and the officer fired at the suspect.

The officer has nine years with the police.