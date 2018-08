St. Louis County official ID’ed as victim of MetroLink shooting

Police have identified a St. Louis County official as the victim of the MetroLink shooting that took place Tuesday night.

Craig LeFebvre, spokesman for the St. Louis County Health Department was killed while sitting at the stop when a fight that originated at a nearby Chipotle continued at the station.

48-year-old LeFebvre was shot in the chest when one of the suspects in the argument opened fire. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger released the following statement upon learning of LeFebvre’s death:

“We were saddened to learn that Craig LeFebvre, a longtime St. Louis County employee, was shot and killed Tuesday night at a bus stop on South Grand Boulevard in the city of St. Louis.

I extend my deepest sympathies to Craig’s family, friends and fellow employees.

According to police, Craig was an innocent bystander in this incident, which started as an argument and escalated into gunfire some distance from the bus stop.

Craig had worked as a public information officer in our Department of Public Health since 2007. He distinguished himself as a hard-working public servant, a dependable employee and a friend to his fellow staff members. He will be deeply missed.”