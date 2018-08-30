St. Louis County Parkland to be sold for cemetery expansion

St. Louis County is about to sell the southern half of Sylvan Springs Park to the federal government for the expansion of Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city council voted 6-0 on Tuesday to advance a bill that would authorize County Executive Steven Stenger to sell 33.6 acres of the park to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs for $2.4 million. The council will probably vote on a final approval by next week.

Jefferson Barracks is one of the five busiest national cemeteries. It added 15 acres in 2012 from the nearby VA Medical Center and is expected to obtain another 15 acres from the medical center by 2028.

“It’s unfortunate that we need this land, but it is very well needed by a lot of people,” said Al Katzenberger, American Legion liaison to the cemetery.

The deal comes at a moment when county government officials have been trying to limit their authority to sell parkland by proposing a change that would require a public vote before any such transaction. But members of the council said they had already committed to the deal in 2015.