St. Louis County Parkland to be sold for cemetery expansion

St. Louis County is about to sell the southern half of Sylvan Springs Park to the federal government for the expansion of Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city council voted 6-0 on Tuesday to advance a bill that would authorize County Executive Steven Stenger to sell 33.6 acres of the park to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs for $2.4 million. The council will probably vote on a final approval by next week.
Jefferson Barracks is one of the five busiest national cemeteries. It added 15 acres in 2012 from the nearby VA Medical Center and is expected to obtain another 15 acres from the medical center by 2028.
“It’s unfortunate that we need this land, but it is very well needed by a lot of people,” said Al Katzenberger, American Legion liaison to the cemetery.
The deal comes at a moment when county government officials have been trying to limit their authority to sell parkland by proposing a change that would require a public vote before any such transaction. But members of the council said they had already committed to the deal in 2015.
Parque del Condado de St. Louis se venderá para expansión de cementerio
El Condado de St. Louis está a punto de vender la mitad sur de Sylvan Springs Park al gobierno federal para la expansión del Cementerio Nacional Jefferson Barracks.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que el ayuntamiento votó 6-0 el martes para presentar un proyecto de ley que autorizaría al Ejecutivo del Condado Steven Stenger a vender 33.6 acres del parque al Departamento de Asuntos de Veteranos de EE. UU. Por $ 2.4 millones. El consejo probablemente vote una aprobación final la próxima semana.
Jefferson Barracks es uno de los cinco cementerios nacionales más concurridos. Agregó 15 acres en 2012 del VA Medical Center cercano y se espera que obtenga otros 15 acres del centro médico para 2028.
“Es lamentable que necesitemos esta tierra, pero es muy necesaria para mucha gente”, dijo Al Katzenberger, enlace de la Legión estadounidense con el cementerio.
El acuerdo se produce en un momento en que los funcionarios del gobierno del condado han estado tratando de limitar su autoridad para vender zonas verdes al proponer un cambio que requeriría un voto público antes de cualquier transacción de ese tipo. Pero los miembros del consejo dijeron que ya se habían comprometido con el acuerdo en 2015.