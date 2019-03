St. Louis County receives subpoena in federal investigation, targeting county executive

County Council Chairman Sam page said on Sunday that a federal grand jury issued a subpoena to St. Louis County on Thursday, targeting County Executive Steve Stenger.

The issuance of the subpoena suggests that the federal government is looking into the activities of the county administration, led by Stenger.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Page said the subpoena ordered the county to produce Stenger’s call history, texts and emails with current and former county employees related to contracts awarded by any county department or agency. It also requested the same material for about seven senior members of Stenger’s staff.

According to Page, the subpoena instructed the county to provide all St. Louis County contracts, but it named several specific contracts, among those was the sale of two publicly owned Wellston industrial parks to investors who donated $40,000 to Stenger’s campaign in 2017.

The local newspaper reports that the subpoena was signed by Hal Goldsmith, chief of the white collar units at the u.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Missouri, in St. Louis.

Stenger did not respond to calls and texts from reporters on Saturday and Sunday. Page said he had agreed to talk with reporters about the subpoena because he wanted to be transparent with the public.

“The County Council has been demanding accountability and transparency for two years,” page said. “This latest development indicates the council’s concerns were not misplaced… I hope the Stenger administration takes this matter seriously and cooperates fully,” Page said.