St. Louis County takes vote on approving $35 million in budget cuts

The council meeting members voted Tuesday on the first round of bills that are part of the proposed $35 million in budget cuts.

FOX 2 reports that public services, including the St. Louis County Police Department, could be impacted by another round of major budget cuts for the county.

It’s the second year in a row that the council has scrutinized County Executive Steve Stenger’s spending plan. Last year, the council slashed Stenger’s proposed budget by $31 million.

Other public services that could be impacted are county parks and the health department.

Council chairman Sam Page said: “If we approve the county executive’s budget then we are headed for a train wreck. We would be running out of reserves by the end of 2019 and perhaps we could roll over into 2020 and that would force steep cuts, force layoffs and it would be an uncontrolled trajectory of county government.”

The council proposed $4.8 million to be cut from the police department.

Police chief Jon Belmar issued remarks on the matter: “I’m anxious to find out what $4.8 million means.”

The council is expected to take a final vote on the proposed budget cuts next week, then it will be up to Stenger to either approve or veto the decision.

“I don’t anticipate any cuts in services beyond what was offered in 2018 because we are asking them to live within the same budget,” said Page.