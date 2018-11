St. Louis County voters approve sales tax to fund zoo

Voters approved Tuesday a new sales tax to fund the St. Louis Zoo. The money would go on towards repairs and to turn a swath of land in north St. Louis County into a safari and wildlife adventure park, as well as a breeding facility.

The sales tax of one-eighth of 1 percent will add a penny to an $8 purchase in the county and is projected to raise more than $20 million a year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the tax will be paid by anyone who shops in st. Louis County, but it will be county residents who will get free admission to the adventure park the zoo plans to build in North County.

The zoo had said earlier in the year that it plans to set aside 175 acres for a safari and wildlife adventure park, which could include zip lines and overnight camping, and to use 250 acres for a breeding facility. Visitors who don’t reside in St. Louis county will be required to pay admission to the new facilities, but the zoo in Forest Park will remain free to all.

The money from the sales tax will also be used to make infrastructure upgrades, including to sewers and the zoo railroad.

Jeffrey P. Bonner, zoo president and chief executive officer, issued a statement thanking voters for approving the sales tax. “With this new funding, we’re also able to immediately start on several much-needed infrastructure repairs and replacements at the Forest Park campus.”