St. Louis County votes to pull funding for Metro

The St. Louis County Council voted to withhold funds for the Metro, according to a spokesperson.

On Wednesday morning, Patti Beck told News 4 that the county council recommended withholding $2.5 million dollars in Metro security funding and security funding from the county police for six months.

The county typically funds Metro security for a year. It allocates $110 million a year to the transit system but there has been a decrease in rides for the past three years. The measure to withhold some security funding will be up for final approval next week.

According to Fox 2, the county voted unanimously on the decision to fund only the next six months of security after hearing testimony from Metro Transit and the St. Louis County Police Department. The county felt that the two departments aren’t communicating well when it comes to security.

Council members said they will not release an addition $5 million in funding until the police and transit system show progress in fixing the safety problem. Just last week, there was a shooting outside Delmar station.

Earlier this month, Metro launched a security plan at three Metro Link stops. The pilot project intends to change the way Metro riders get on platforms.

St. Louis City and St. Clair county have yet to respond to the county’s plan.