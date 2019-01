St. Louis County will stop prosecuting marijuana possession under 100 grams

The new St. Louis County prosecutor, Wesley Bell, confirmed to local news sources on Friday what his leaked memo last week already outlined: that the county is halting the prosecution of all marijuana possession cases under 100 grams.

According to Bell’s chief of staff, Sam Alton, the policy is already in action.

“For possession cases alone – not a possession with a weapon or an intent to sell – possession alone, that policy is in effect and will stay in effect,” Alton wrote in an email last week, the Riverfront Times reports.

According to the memo by Bell, “prosecution of more than 100 grams of marijuana will only be pursued if evidence suggests the sale/distribution of marijuana.”

The local news source notes that while Bell’s office handles felony and misdemeanor cases across St. Louis County, the 87 municipalities within its borders can still deploy police and write citations to enforce their own local ordinances. While they come with no chance of prison, they can still count as convictions on your record.

“If a municipality sends our office a case of possession of less than 100 grams, and that is the only charge that does not meet an exception and/or there is no extenuating circumstance, our office will not entertain and/or issue on that case,” Alton wrote. “We look forward to working with the municipalities on this and every other issue.”