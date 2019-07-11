St. Louis couple says wedding dress designer refused them because of their sexual orientation

A St. Louis couple said a wedding dress designer refused their business, saying it goes against her faith.
Tiffany Allen and Angel Lane report reaching out to D. AUXILLY, a New York-based company through e-mail to get some information. They said Dominique Galbraith, the designer, responded with the following e-mail that said in part:
“I wouldn’t be able to make a piece for a same-sex wedding. It goes against my faith in Christ. I believe Jesus died for our sins so that we would live for him according to His Holy Word. I know you both love each other and that this feels right but I encourage you both to reconsider and see what the Lord has to say and the wonderful things He has in store for you both if you trust and obey Him.
God Bless and be with you both!
I’m available to talk and share more about Jesus if you’d like. Feel free to call me.”
Fox 2 reports that a professor with the St. Louis University School of Law, Marcia McCormick, said the company is violating the law. “The dressmaker is violating New York State law that prohibits discrimination on basis of sexual orientation,” she told the local news outlet.
The couple said they plan to file a formal complaint against the company and will consider filing a lawsuit.
Pareja de St. Louis dice que diseñadora de vestidos de novia las rechazó debido a su orientación sexual
Una pareja de St. Louis dijo que un diseñador de vestidos de novia rechazó su petición, diciendo que va en contra de su fe.
Tiffany Allen y Angel Lane informan que llegaron a D. AUXILLY, una compañía con sede en Nueva York a través del correo electrónico para obtener información. Dijeron que el diseñador Dominique Galbraith respondió con el siguiente correo electrónico que decía en parte:
“No podría hacer una pieza para una boda del mismo sexo. Va en contra de mi fe en Cristo. Creo que Jesús murió por nuestros pecados para que viviéramos para él según Su Santa Palabra. Sé que ambos se aman y que esto se siente bien, pero los aliento a que reconsideren y vean lo que el Señor tiene que decir y las cosas maravillosas que Él tiene guardadas para ustedes si confían y lo obedecen.
¡Dios bendiga y esté con ambos!
Estoy disponible para hablar y compartir más sobre Jesús si lo desea. Siéntete libre de llamarme.”
Fox 2 informa que una profesora de la Escuela de Derecho de la Universidad de St. Louis, Marcia McCormick, dijo que la compañía está violando la ley. “La modista está violando las leyes del estado de Nueva York que prohíben la discriminación por motivos de orientación sexual”, dijo a la agencia de noticias local.
La pareja dijo que planea presentar una queja formal contra la compañía y considerará presentar una demanda.