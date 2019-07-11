St. Louis couple says wedding dress designer refused them because of their sexual orientation

A St. Louis couple said a wedding dress designer refused their business, saying it goes against her faith.

Tiffany Allen and Angel Lane report reaching out to D. AUXILLY, a New York-based company through e-mail to get some information. They said Dominique Galbraith, the designer, responded with the following e-mail that said in part:

“I wouldn’t be able to make a piece for a same-sex wedding. It goes against my faith in Christ. I believe Jesus died for our sins so that we would live for him according to His Holy Word. I know you both love each other and that this feels right but I encourage you both to reconsider and see what the Lord has to say and the wonderful things He has in store for you both if you trust and obey Him.

God Bless and be with you both!

I’m available to talk and share more about Jesus if you’d like. Feel free to call me.”

Fox 2 reports that a professor with the St. Louis University School of Law, Marcia McCormick, said the company is violating the law. “The dressmaker is violating New York State law that prohibits discrimination on basis of sexual orientation,” she told the local news outlet.

The couple said they plan to file a formal complaint against the company and will consider filing a lawsuit.