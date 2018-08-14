St. Louis crowds wow Tiger Woods in PGA championship

Everyone from broadcasters on CBS to players have been wowed by St. Louis crowds who have flocked to the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club.
The best golfer of all time was equally surprised with attendance and warmth by the St. Louis public. “They’ve been unbelievable, not only supportive, but just so positive. They’ve been supportive of all my playing partners and myself these first three rounds,” Woods said on Saturday.
The golfer, who had never played a professional round in St. Louis, played 28 holes after his second round was cut short due to severe weather on Friday. Crowds were pleased to see the golfer finally play professionally in St. Louis, and Woods reciprocated the love.
“It’s been a pleasure to play in front of them, it really has,” Woods said.
Fellow golfer Justin Thomas was also at awe with the city and its people. “I don’t think I’d ever played in front of that many people. This is the first real ‘Tiger effect’ I guess you could say. I’ve played with him a handful of times in tournaments but haven’t exactly had crowds like this. So, it’s been pretty cool.”
The sentiment was echoed by international players visiting the city. Italian golfer Francesco Molinari said: “Crowds are incredible. I’m getting a lot of support, which is nice. A very nice week so far.”
Multitudes de St. Louis sorprenden gratamente a Tiger Woods en campeonato de la PGA
Todos, desde emisoras de CBS hasta jugadores, han quedado impresionados por las multitudes de St. Louis que acudieron en masa al campeonato de la PGA en el Bellerive Country Club.
El mejor golfista de todos los tiempos también se sorprendió con la asistencia y la calidez del público de St. Louis. “Han sido increíbles, no solo en el apoyo, también son muy positivos. Han apoyado a todos mis compañeros de juego y a mí mismo en las tres primeras rondas”, dijo Woods el sábado.
El golfista, que nunca había jugado una ronda profesional en St. Louis, jugó 28 hoyos después de que su segunda ronda fue interrumpida debido al clima severo del viernes. Las multitudes se complacieron al ver que el golfista finalmente jugó profesionalmente en St. Louis, y Woods correspondió al amor.
“Ha sido un placer jugar frente a ellos, realmente lo ha sido”, dijo Woods.
Su compañero golfista Justin Thomas también quedó asombrado con la ciudad y su gente. “No creo haber jugado alguna vez frente a tanta gente. Este es el primer ‘efecto Tiger’ que he presenciado. He jugado con él un puñado de veces en torneos, pero no he tenido multitudes como esta. Entonces, ha sido genial”.
El sentimiento hizo eco en los jugadores internacionales que visitan la ciudad. El golfista italiano Francesco Molinari dijo: “Las multitudes son increíbles. Recibo mucho apoyo, lo cual es bueno. Una muy buena semana hasta ahora”.