St. Louis crowds wow Tiger Woods in PGA championship

Everyone from broadcasters on CBS to players have been wowed by St. Louis crowds who have flocked to the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club.

The best golfer of all time was equally surprised with attendance and warmth by the St. Louis public. “They’ve been unbelievable, not only supportive, but just so positive. They’ve been supportive of all my playing partners and myself these first three rounds,” Woods said on Saturday.

The golfer, who had never played a professional round in St. Louis, played 28 holes after his second round was cut short due to severe weather on Friday. Crowds were pleased to see the golfer finally play professionally in St. Louis, and Woods reciprocated the love.

“It’s been a pleasure to play in front of them, it really has,” Woods said.

Fellow golfer Justin Thomas was also at awe with the city and its people. “I don’t think I’d ever played in front of that many people. This is the first real ‘Tiger effect’ I guess you could say. I’ve played with him a handful of times in tournaments but haven’t exactly had crowds like this. So, it’s been pretty cool.”

The sentiment was echoed by international players visiting the city. Italian golfer Francesco Molinari said: “Crowds are incredible. I’m getting a lot of support, which is nice. A very nice week so far.”