St. Louis Daycare Hosted Preschooler “Fight Club”

As seen in new video obtained by news media outlet Fox-2 News, a St. Louis Daycare apparently hosted a “Fight Club” for preschoolers.

In the video from December 2016, teachers at Adventure Learning Center, located at 5440 Gravois Avenue in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood, can be seen setting up small children to fight one another in a classroom.

The Riverfront Times reports that the video was taken by a ten-year-old in a room adjacent to where the fights were happening. He saw that his little brother was crying in the room next door and he captured the scene on an iPad and sent it to his mother.

According to Fox-2, the children’s mother called the director of the daycare and the fighting was stopped. However, it seemed that these fights had gone on for a while, as daycare cameras recorded more than 30 minutes of match-ups that had taken place between students that day, with the children punching each other’s heads into the floor as the teachers watched and seemed to cheer them on.

The daycare’s director fired both teachers and called the child abuse hotline, according to Fox-2. And despite the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office refusal to prosecute, authorities increased inspections of the daycare after the incident.

It is not the first time that Adventure Learning Center has caught the attention of authorities. A couple of years ago, state workers found that the daycare left children unsupervised, and children were left unaccounted for after returning from a field trip.