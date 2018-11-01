St. Louis Daycare Hosted Preschooler “Fight Club”

As seen in new video obtained by news media outlet Fox-2 News, a St. Louis Daycare apparently hosted a “Fight Club” for preschoolers.
In the video from December 2016, teachers at Adventure Learning Center, located at 5440 Gravois Avenue in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood, can be seen setting up small children to fight one another in a classroom.
The Riverfront Times reports that the video was taken by a ten-year-old in a room adjacent to where the fights were happening. He saw that his little brother was crying in the room next door and he captured the scene on an iPad and sent it to his mother.
According to Fox-2, the children’s mother called the director of the daycare and the fighting was stopped. However, it seemed that these fights had gone on for a while, as daycare cameras recorded more than 30 minutes of match-ups that had taken place between students that day, with the children punching each other’s heads into the floor as the teachers watched and seemed to cheer them on.
The daycare’s director fired both teachers and called the child abuse hotline, according to Fox-2. And despite the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office refusal to prosecute, authorities increased inspections of the daycare after the incident.
It is not the first time that Adventure Learning Center has caught the attention of authorities. A couple of years ago, state workers found that the daycare left children unsupervised, and children were left unaccounted for after returning from a field trip.
Guardería de St. Louis responsable de “club de la pelea” con niños de preescolar
Como se aprecia en video obtenido por el medio de noticias Fox-2 News, una guardería de St. Louis aparentemente organizó un “Club de la pelea“ para niños en edad preescolar.
En el video de diciembre de 2016, los maestros de Adventure Learning Center, ubicado en 5440 Gravois Avenue en el vecindario Bevo Mill de St. Louis, se puede ver cómo los niños pequeños se pelean entre sí en un salón de clases.
The Riverfront Times informa que el video fue filmado por un niño de diez años en una habitación adyacente a donde ocurrían las peleas. Vio que su hermanito lloraba en la habitación contigua, capturó la escena en un iPad y se la envió a su madre.
Según Fox-2, la madre de los niños llamó al director de la guardería y se detuvo la lucha. Sin embargo, parecía que estas peleas se habían prolongado por un tiempo, ya que las cámaras de la guardería registraron más de 30 minutos de los enfrentamientos que se habían realizado entre los estudiantes ese día, con los niños pegándose la cabeza en el piso mientras los maestros observaban y parecían animarlos.
El director de la guardería despidió a ambos maestros y llamó a la línea directa de abuso infantil, según Fox-2. Y a pesar de la negativa de la Oficina del Fiscal del Circuito de St. Louis, las autoridades aumentaron las inspecciones de la guardería después del incidente.
No es la primera vez que Adventure Learning Center llama la atención de las autoridades. Hace un par de años, trabajadores del estado descubrieron que la guardería dejaba a los niños sin supervisión y que los niños quedaban sin ser contabilizados después de regresar de una excursión.