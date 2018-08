St. Louis detectives investigating homicide of man found dead in grass

City homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found in a grassy area near the Halls Ferry Circle early Wednesday.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name, age or cause of death. They have initially classified the death as a homicide, but admitted to not knowing the circumstances surrounding the demise.

The man’s body was discovered just before 2:·0 a.m. on Wednesday, near Riverview Boulevard and Newby Street, in the Baden neighborhood, about two blocks from the Halls Ferry Circle.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the body was found a few blocks away from Hickey Park, where two men were shot less than four hours earlier. Police haven’t declared a connection between the two incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a monetary reward.