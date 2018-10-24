St. Louis driver killed by flying piece of metal in Tennessee

A St. Louis driver was killed in a freak accident in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Knoxville Police Department has identified the driver killed Sunday by flying debris on Interstate 40 as Mark Elliott, 71.
According to the Knoxville Police Department, Elliott is from St. Louis. Authorities are investigating the strange circumstances that led to his death.
KSDK reports that the preliminary cause of the incident appears to be a metal wind skirt from a tractor-trailer that either broke off of an eastbound vehicle and was thrown into the westbound lanes, or the wind skirt had already come off form a truck and was thrown into the westbound lanes after being struck by another vehicle.
Said wind skirt hit the driver side window of Elliott’s vehicle near Cedar Bluff, killing him.
Knoxville spokesman Darrell DeBusk said: “With it coming from the side, they probably never saw it coming. One of the passengers in the vehicle was able to act quickly and turn the car because they saw the ramp. They got the vehicle over to the Cedar Bluff ramp, and because the ramp goes uphill, the vehicle was able to come to a stop on its own.”
Investigators are working to recreate the scene. “We have the Tennessee Highway Patrol here on the scene. They do commercial vehicle enforcement, with truck inspections,” DeBusk said. “They are also going to look at that part and see if there’s any type of identification on that part that may link it back to some type of vehicle.”
Conductor de St. Louis asesinado por pieza de metal voladora en Tennessee
Un conductor de St. Louis murió en un extraño accidente en Knoxville, Tennessee. El Departamento de Policía de Knoxville identificó al conductor asesinado el domingo por escombros voladores en la Interestatal 40 como Mark Elliott, de 71 años.
Según el Departamento de Policía de Knoxville, Elliott es de St. Louis. Las autoridades están investigando las extrañas circunstancias que llevaron a su muerte.
KSDK informa que la causa preliminar del incidente parece ser una falda metálica de un tractor-remolque que se rompió del vehículo en dirección este y fue lanzada a los carriles en dirección oeste, o que la falda ya había salido de un camión y arrojados a los carriles hacia el oeste después de ser golpeado por otro vehículo.
Dicha falda golpeó la ventanilla del lado del conductor del vehículo de Elliott cerca de Cedar Bluff y lo mató.
El portavoz de Knoxville, Darrell DeBusk, dijo: “Con el hecho de que viene de un lado, probablemente nunca lo vieron venir. Uno de los pasajeros en el vehículo pudo actuar rápidamente y girar el automóvil porque vieron la rampa. Llevaron el vehículo a la rampa de Cedar Bluff, y como la rampa va cuesta arriba, el vehículo pudo detenerse solo”.
Los investigadores están trabajando para recrear la escena. “Tenemos a la Patrulla de Caminos de Tennessee aquí en la escena. Ellos hacen la aplicación de vehículos comerciales, con inspecciones de camiones”, dijo DeBusk. “También examinarán esa parte y verán si hay algún tipo de identificación en esa parte que pueda vincularla con algún tipo de vehículo”.