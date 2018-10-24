St. Louis driver killed by flying piece of metal in Tennessee

A St. Louis driver was killed in a freak accident in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Knoxville Police Department has identified the driver killed Sunday by flying debris on Interstate 40 as Mark Elliott, 71.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Elliott is from St. Louis. Authorities are investigating the strange circumstances that led to his death.

KSDK reports that the preliminary cause of the incident appears to be a metal wind skirt from a tractor-trailer that either broke off of an eastbound vehicle and was thrown into the westbound lanes, or the wind skirt had already come off form a truck and was thrown into the westbound lanes after being struck by another vehicle.

Said wind skirt hit the driver side window of Elliott’s vehicle near Cedar Bluff, killing him.

Knoxville spokesman Darrell DeBusk said: “With it coming from the side, they probably never saw it coming. One of the passengers in the vehicle was able to act quickly and turn the car because they saw the ramp. They got the vehicle over to the Cedar Bluff ramp, and because the ramp goes uphill, the vehicle was able to come to a stop on its own.”

Investigators are working to recreate the scene. “We have the Tennessee Highway Patrol here on the scene. They do commercial vehicle enforcement, with truck inspections,” DeBusk said. “They are also going to look at that part and see if there’s any type of identification on that part that may link it back to some type of vehicle.”