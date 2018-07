St. Louis driver who live-streamed passengers has been suspended by Uber and Lyft

32-year-old Jason Gargac, a St. Louis driver for Uber and Lyft, who recorded and live-streamed passengers has been suspended by the two ride-hailing services.

Gargac, from Florissant, Mo., used an elaborate $3,000 rig of cameras that he used to live-stream passengers’ rides to the video platform Twitch, sometimes revealing passengers’ homes and names.

The driver sought to further monetize his time driving for Uber and Lyft, transmitting to a small but growing online community who commented on the appearance, behavior and lives of Gargac’s passengers.

Under Missouri law, it is not illegal to film strangers in public places, and Gargac had a small announcement in a passenger window saying he had a recording system in place and that passengers consented to being recorded when boarding the car.

However, when cameras were spotted by passengers, Gargac frequently told them he was recording for security purposes. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch was able to identify some of the people who took rides with Gargac and all of them said they would have not given consent to being recorded had they been notified of it.

“I feel violated. I’m embarrassed,” said one passenger tracked down by the Post-Dispatch. “We got in an Uber at 2 a.m. to be safe, and then I find out that because of that, everything I said in that car is online and people are watching me. It makes me sick.”

Alex Rosenblat, a researcher at the nonprofit think tank Data and Society, weighed in on the issue. “Fundamentally, exposing people, especially women, to random people on the internet is mean and it’s wrong.”

The author of a book called “Uberland: How Algorithms Are Rewriting the Rules of Work” said that the trend in recording passengers has gone upward but for “good reasons” such as drivers’ safety. However, this case marks a step in the opposite direction.

“What we’re seeing with this driver is just a totally different game,” she said. “This is, ‘How can I monetize passengers as content?”

Gargac, an Army veteran, sees nothing wrong with his actions. To him, it’s a form of virtual people-watching.

“I try to capture the natural interactions between myself and the passengers – what a Lyft and Uber ride actually is,” he said in an interview with the Post-Dispatch.

Gargac said he has earned about $3,500 off Twitch users, including subscriptions and donations.

Uber released a statement on Sunday announcing it had ended its partnership with Gargac and that “the troubling behavior in the videos is not in line with our Community Guidelines.” Lyft said in a statement that Gargac had been “deactivated.”