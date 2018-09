St. Louis Ethical Society of Police sends out statement in support of Nike’s Colin Kaepernick campaign

The St. Louis Ethical Society of Police sent a letter Thursday addressed to Nike CEO Mike Parker supporting their Colin Kaepernick campaign and the quarterback and activist’s right to protest police brutality.

The letter is a response to an earlier letter, sent out on Tuesday and also addressed to Parker, issued by the National Association of Police Organizations asking police nationwide to boycott the brand, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The original letter condemned the company’s choice of using Kaepernick as the face of a recent ad campaign that has polarized America. NAPO President Michael McHale in the letter calls Kaepenick “a shallow dilettante seeking to gain notoriety by disrespecting the flag for which so many Americans have fought and died.” It also states that the former 49ers quarterback “perpetuates the falsehood that police are racist and aiming to use force against African Americans and persons of color.”

ESOP, the St. Louis police union which largely represents minority officers, questioned NAPO’s motivations for encouraging the boycott.

“The letter written by NAPO is not inclusive of the views of all law enforcement and in particular the views of many minority officers who too have placed their lives on the lines to defend the constitutional rights of everyone. Their stance adds to the divide between communities of color and law enforcement,” the letter reads.

The letter concludes saying that “minority officers can’t afford to deny police brutality exists, or attempt to silence those that resist police brutality because we [minority officers] could very well be on the other end of police brutality.”

The National Black Police Association also issued its own statement supporting Kaepernick and criticizing NAPO’s position.