St. Louis fails to capture AAF football team

St. Louis’ wait for live professional football will have to continue. On Wednesday, it was announced the the city hadn’t captured an Alliance of American Football team, a new league that begins playing in February, after the NFL’s Super Bowl.

The 8-team league had been looking for its final host city, and St. Louis had expressed interest in housing one of the teams. However, the final spot went to San Antonio instead, due to scheduling conflicts on the Dome at America’s Center for next year.

“We appreciate their interest in St. Louis and the Dome at America’s Center, but we just did not have the February 2019 dates available due to contracts already signed,” said Kitty Ratcliffe, president of the Convention and Visitors Commission.

“During our discussions with them last week, AAF officials indicated they were trying to identify a neutral site to post games in February but had not been successful,” added Ratcliffe. “We remain open to opportunities with the AAF and other entities to bring professional football back to our region.”

There is still hope for the city to host a professional football team, as another league in the making has expressed interest in St. Louis. The XFL, which plans to being playing in early 2020 has also approached the Convention and Visitors Commission.



