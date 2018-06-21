St. Louis fails to capture AAF football team

St. Louis’ wait for live professional football will have to continue. On Wednesday, it was announced the the city hadn’t captured an Alliance of American Football team, a new league that begins playing in February, after the NFL’s Super Bowl.
The 8-team league had been looking for its final host city, and St. Louis had expressed interest in housing one of the teams. However, the final spot went to San Antonio instead, due to scheduling conflicts on the Dome at America’s Center for next year.
“We appreciate their interest in St. Louis and the Dome at America’s Center, but we just did not have the February 2019 dates available due to contracts already signed,” said Kitty Ratcliffe, president of the Convention and Visitors Commission.
“During our discussions with them last week, AAF officials indicated they were trying to identify a neutral site to post games in February but had not been successful,” added Ratcliffe. “We remain open to opportunities with the AAF and other entities to bring professional football back to our region.”
There is still hope for the city to host a professional football team, as another league in the making has expressed interest in St. Louis. The XFL, which plans to being playing in early 2020 has also approached the Convention and Visitors Commission.
St. Louis no albergará a equipo de fútbol americano de la AAF
La espera de St. Louis para el fútbol profesional en vivo tendrá que continuar. El miércoles, se anunció que la ciudad no había capturado al último equipo de la Alianza de Fútbol Americano, una nueva liga que comienza a jugar en febrero, después del Super Bowl de la NFL.
La liga de 8 equipos había estado buscando su ciudad anfitriona final, y St. Louis había expresado interés en albergar a uno de los equipos. Sin embargo, el lugar final fue a San Antonio, debido a conflictos de programación en el Dome at America’s Center para el próximo año.
“Apreciamos su interés en St. Louis y el Dome at America’s Center, pero simplemente no teníamos las fechas de febrero de 2019 disponibles debido a los contratos ya firmados”, dijo Kitty Ratcliffe, presidenta de la Convention and Visitors Commission.
“Durante nuestras conversaciones con ellos la semana pasada, los oficiales de AAF indicaron que estaban tratando de identificar un sitio neutral para jugar los juegos en febrero, pero no tuvieron éxito”, agregó Ratcliffe. “Seguimos abiertos a las oportunidades con la AAF y otras entidades para traer el fútbol profesional de regreso a nuestra región”.
Todavía hay esperanzas de que la ciudad sea sede de un equipo de fútbol profesional, ya que otra liga en formación ha expresado su interés en St. Louis. La XFL, que planea empezar a jugar a principios de 2020, también ha tenido acercamientos con la Comisión.