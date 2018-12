St. Louis families surprised with Christmas gifts

Community leaders and the SLU basketball program joined efforts to surprise 13 families for Christmas.

The Demetrious Johnson Foundation, the St. Louis Police Department, State Rep. Karla May and the St. Louis University Basketball program stepped up to provide bags of gifts to 13 families.

KSDK reports how Damien Wood’s family received the surprise of gifts delivered to his door.

“We have four boys and what we had up under the tree was not nearly enough,” Wood told the news media outlet.

Meanwhile, The Demetrious Johnson Foundation’s founder said the holidays are always a good reminder of the blessings in his life.

“Sometimes we need to slow down and know other people don’t have the same opportunities we have,” Johnson said.

Johnson gave one of his biggest surprises yet, a minivan from Joe K Used Cars, which for Wood meant many opportunities resumed for his family.

“We had no transportation, my wife was catching the bus or the cab,” Wood said.

He also plans to take his kids back in football practice. “I didn’t have transportation to take them back and forth to football practice,” he said.

Johnson has been delivering gifts to families in Christmas for 28 years now.