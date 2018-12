St. Louis father charged in infant’s death

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a St. Louis’ father with one count of abuse or neglect of a child, resulting in death.

The accused is 21-year-old Frank Harris, who faces the charges over the death of his 5-month old.

KSDK reports that on Saturday, officers were called to an apartment in the 3700 block of McDonald Avenue in the Tower Grove South neighborhood for an incident with a 5-month old.

The baby was taken to an area hospital, before police arrived, where it later died.

According to court documents, Harris is the biological father. The baby suffered from a subdural hematoma, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and a hemorrhage of the right optical nerve. The local news media outlet reports that the head injuries were consistent with a non-accidental trauma, according to court documents.

Harris was the only one at home at the time of the incident. His bond was set at $250,000 cash-only.