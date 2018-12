St. Louis’ first Poet Laureate Michael Castro passes away at 73

Michael Castro, St. Louis’ first Poet Laureate, passed away on Sunday, December 23 after a battle with colon cancer. He was 73 years old.

Poet and educator MK Stallings issued a statement: “Our hearts break because of what he has meant to the city and the poetry community. Over the last few years of his life, Michael Castro was focusing on bringing different parts of the St. Louis community together.”

The St. Louis American reports that Stalling was on the task force that selected Castro as the city’s poet laureate.

“The whole poet laureateship for him was about him bringing people together,” Stallings said. “He’s always been present, he’s always been supportive. He was constantly thinking about what it means to be a poet in the different communities that we often times don’t consider as participants or contributors to our literary canon.”

Castro was born on July 28, 1945 in New York City. He came to St. Louis as a graduate student in his early twenties and spent decades developing the delight for poetry that he found for himself in elementary school among students of his own as a professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Lindenwood University.