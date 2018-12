St. Louis gas station owner could pay up to $5.6 million for cutting prices

A St. Louis gas station owner accused of cutting prices could be forced to pay up to $5.6 million to a competitor that he ran out of business, the plaintiff’s attorney said on Monday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a price war cost Christopher Westmoreland the gas station that had been in his family since 1968, Jeremy Gogel, his attorney, said on Monday. The bank took Westmoreland’s station, sold it, and it still left about half a million dollars unpaid on his business loan, Gogel said.

According to his attorney, the station was Westmoreland’s retirement plan. The owner is in his mid-50s and is now driving a truck from Oklahoma to Chicago and back four days a week to try to pay off the lien against his home.

A St. Louis jury awarded Westmoreland $1.8 million in October after he and his attorneys said that Midwest-St. Louis LLC had violated the law by pricing gas below cost.

The local newspaper reports that St. Louis Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan ruled on Nov. 30 that under the law, the jury’s award should be tripled. After adding about $200,000 in attorney’s fees, a total of $5.6 million should be paid to Westmoreland.

However, Gogel cautioned that an appeal by Midwest was likely.