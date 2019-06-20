St. Louis group now owns 100 percent of St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues Chairman Tom Stillman announced on Wednesday that his group now owns 100 percent of the team.

Stillman’s group acquired the minority interest in the Blues held previously by Sports Capital Holdings LLC.

According to a press release, the deal was approved today by the National Hockey League at its Board of Governors meeting in Las Vegas.

KMOV reports that every member of the current ownership group will stay, with Stillman continuing to serve as chairman and governor.

The press release issued by Stillman is the following:

“This is the best possible outcome for the St. Louis Blues, our city and community, and our supporters everywhere. Our all-local ownership group acquired the Blues in 2012 with two overriding goals: Win a Stanley Cup for St. Louis, and secure the long-term health of the franchise. Today the group made another major commitment, purchasing the only remaining outside interest in the team. All of our members will stay on board, maintaining the all-local makeup of the group. We commend the prior ownership group for its investment in the Blues and for working with us to complete this transaction.

Going forward, it will be business as usual, both on and off the ice. We will continue to serve St. Louis by investing in the Blues, the Enterprise Center, and the community, and we look forward to raising our first Stanley Cup banner in October.”