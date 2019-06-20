St. Louis group now owns 100 percent of St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues Chairman Tom Stillman announced on Wednesday that his group now owns 100 percent of the team.
Stillman’s group acquired the minority interest in the Blues held previously by Sports Capital Holdings LLC.
According to a press release, the deal was approved today by the National Hockey League at its Board of Governors meeting in Las Vegas.
KMOV reports that every member of the current ownership group will stay, with Stillman continuing to serve as chairman and governor.
The press release issued by Stillman is the following:
“This is the best possible outcome for the St. Louis Blues, our city and community, and our supporters everywhere. Our all-local ownership group acquired the Blues in 2012 with two overriding goals: Win a Stanley Cup for St. Louis, and secure the long-term health of the franchise. Today the group made another major commitment, purchasing the only remaining outside interest in the team. All of our members will stay on board, maintaining the all-local makeup of the group. We commend the prior ownership group for its investment in the Blues and for working with us to complete this transaction.
Going forward, it will be business as usual, both on and off the ice. We will continue to serve St. Louis by investing in the Blues, the Enterprise Center, and the community, and we look forward to raising our first Stanley Cup banner in October.”
Grupo de St. Louis ahora posee 100 por ciento de St. Louis Blues
El presidente de St. Louis Blues, Tom Stillman, anunció el miércoles que su grupo ahora posee el 100 por ciento del equipo.
El grupo de Stillman adquirió la participación minoritaria en los Blues que tenía anteriormente Sports Capital Holdings LLC.
Según un comunicado de prensa, el acuerdo fue aprobado hoy por la Liga Nacional de Hockey en su reunión de la Junta de Gobernadores en Las Vegas.
KMOV informa que todos los miembros del grupo de propietarios actuales se quedarán, y que Stillman seguirá siendo presidente y gobernador.
El comunicado de prensa emitido por Stillman es el siguiente:
“Este es el mejor resultado posible para los Blues de San Luis, nuestra ciudad y comunidad, y nuestros partidarios en todo el mundo. Nuestro grupo de propietarios locales adquirió Blues en 2012 con dos objetivos primordiales: ganar una Copa Stanley para St. Louis y asegurar la salud a largo plazo de la franquicia. Hoy el grupo hizo otro compromiso importante, comprando el único interés externo restante en el equipo. Todos nuestros miembros se mantendrán a bordo, manteniendo la composición local del grupo. Felicitamos al grupo de propietarios anteriores por su inversión en Blues y por trabajar con nosotros para completar esta transacción.
De cara al futuro, los negocios seguirán como siempre, tanto dentro como fuera del hielo. Continuaremos sirviendo a St. Louis invirtiendo en Blues, Enterprise Center y la comunidad, y esperamos levantar nuestra primera pancarta de la Copa Stanley en octubre”.