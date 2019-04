St. Louis has best “beer scene” in America, according to national poll

USA Today ranked the city as the top “Beer Scene” in the nation in their reader’s poll for the second year in a row.

According to the publication, the ranking was determined by the city’s selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving home-brew communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.

The Reader’s Choice Poll describes St. Louis as:

“Large German and Irish populations, plenty of water and rail connections pretty much destined ST. Louis to have a thriving beer scene. The city is not only home to Anheuser-Busch, the world’s largest brewer, but a host of other craft breweries and pubs the likes of 4 Hands, urban Chestnut and Schlafly. The 50 taps at 21st Street Brewer’s Bar give beer lovers a chance to sample many local brews in one spot, while the popular Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar boasts a beer list of more than 200 labels.”

The rest of the top 10 looks as follows: