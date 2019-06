St. Louis hosts first Stanley Cup Final game in 49 years

The first Stanley Cup Final game in 49 years will be played in St. Louis tonight.

Blues player Dvid Perron said, “The city is buzzing. Great atmosphere. Our building has been loud and had an unreal atmosphere all throughout the playoffs. I’m sure it’s going to be even crazier.

The last time St. Louis hosted a Stanley Cup Final game was in 1970, only three years after the team was founded.

With the best-of-seven series tied 1-1 between the Blues and Boston Bruins, local fans believe the hockey team have an opportunity to win it all for the first time in franchise history.

USA Today reports that TV ratings for Game 1 in Boston set a local record.

Former Blues player Bob Plager told the news publication: “The city has gone crazy. After we won the last round to go into the Stanley Cup playoffs, we had t-shits and hats made up and the next day you couldn’t get into the souvenir shop at the rink.”

The fever has caught the city, with newscast airing stories about season ticket holders who have been with the team since 1967. Mezzanine seats at the ends were available on StubHub starting at $782 per seat on Saturday morning.