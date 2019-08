St. Louis is reportedly getting a Major League Soccer team

After years of anticipation, Major League Soccer might finally be coming to St. Louis.

According to information published by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the league will announce next week that the ownership group working on the bid to bring a Division 1 club to St. Louis has succeeded.

The local news source reported that “sources spoke on condition of anonymity, as the St. Louis ownership group and MLS have not yet publicized the announcement.”

In a statement to St. Louis Magazine, the ownership group said that, “Major League Soccer is responsible for the timing of any announcements around League expansion, but we remain confident St. Louis has made a strong case for a team.”

On July 15, the ownership group gave a formal presentation to the MLS expansion committee at the league’s headquarter in New York City, and was also present for the MLS Board of Governors meeting in Orlando on July 31.

Around the same time, Sports Illustrated wrote that, “multiple sources connected to the expansion process, as well as commissioner Don Garber, suggested that St. Louis is the furthest along” in the process of becoming the newest city to carry a soccer team in the league.

If the rumors are confirmed next week, the St. Louis’ club would become one of the only majority female-owned professional sports team in the nation. Carolyn Kindle Betz, the president of Enterprise Holdings Foundation, lead the most recent bid along with World Wide Technology CEO Jim Kavanaugh.